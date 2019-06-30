‘Playboy’ Model Sara Underwood Bursts Out Of Skimpy Gold Swimsuit

Former Playboy model Sara Underwood has been taking her role as a Fashion Nova ambassador seriously lately. The blonde bombshell has posted several photos of herself on Instagram rocking outfits from the online retailer, including a stunning one she posted today.

In the image she shared with her fans on a lazy Sunday, she opted for a swimsuit shot. The outfit she’s wearing, which she clarifies in the caption is the brand’s “Tied Down” swimsuit, is a stunning one-piece made from a gold-bronze metallic fabric. There’s a tie around the waist that adds a bit of visual interest, and also a tie on one of the straps to draw attention to her ample curves. The top of the swimsuit can barely contain her assets, and she looks seconds from bursting out of it entirely.

The lower portion of the swimsuit has barely any fabric, leaving her hips exposed. While she only posted one angle, so fans can’t really tell how much the suit covers from behind, it’s without a doubt a risque option that allows anyone wearing it to show off some major skin.

She finished off the outfit with a charming hat to protect herself from the sun. In typical fashion, she’s posting in what looks like a natural paradise. Sara’s thigh-deep in a body of crisp water, with some cliffs in the background that make it seem as if it’s a huge photoshoot rather than just her sharing photos of herself online.

One fan commented, “such a beautiful pose love your surroundings” while another complimented the cabin project that Underwood is taking on with her partner.

“Sooooo love what you guys are doing. Can’t wait to see the next cabin. Never stop innovating.”

Though followers will find her in the wilderness lately as she works on her cabin project, that doesn’t mean she’s not tech-savvy. In fact, Underwood collaborated with someone named Stephanie Elizabeth to create a beginners’ course to coding on the platform Udemy.

Underwood is the star of the course and lends her stunning face to the tutorials, but the course actually teaches people how to build a web site or web application. Perhaps one day Underwood will have to combine her tech-savvy coding skills with her love of the outdoors on a new project.

She hasn’t really shared how long the cabin project will take in total to wrap up, but given how much she seems to be enjoying it, she may be constructing mini dream homes in the Olympic National Forest for quite some time.