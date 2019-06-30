Shauna Sexton Exposes Bare Derrière In A Skimpy Bikini

Playboy model Shauna Sexton appears to be back on Instagram a lot more frequently than before. Her newest post shows her rocking a skimpy bikini, as she posed suggestively for the camera. She faced the camera sideways, and popped her right foot to accentuate her bare derriere. She also flashed a huge smile while looking over her right shoulder, and stretched her arms into the air.

She accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses, and was photographed outside. Behind her, fans could see palm trees and rock landscaping. While the photo has garnered fans’ attention, the comments section also got a little heated.

“Every IG model is just a walking billboard for a cheap brand now. This isn’t what we signed up for. The pictures are all flat and meaningless because they’re just ads. It’s like looking through a catalog,” Instagram user @redbarradio commented.

“@redbarradio are you ok? I have jack If you want a shot??? Also you can unfollow me you weird f*ck,” responded Shauna, who was clearly annoyed by the comment.

However, she seemed to change her mind and reached back out to the user.

“@redbarradio dude let me on your podcast! Let’s talk ab it,” she said.

While the user said that their DMs were open, it sounded like Sexton was unable to get a hold of them. The podcaster in question, Joy from Red Bar, has many screenshots of his show on his Instagram page. It looks like he mostly discusses celebrities, so it’s interesting that he’d make a jab about “IG models” to Shauna.

Whether he sprinkled that message throughout the platform to other models is hard to know.

But while it’s true that many Instagram models make money by promoting products, Shauna hasn’t really done so in the past. And unlike many Instagram models who don’t have representation, Shauna’s established herself at Playboy.

Loading...

It looks like haters are going to hate, which is something that the model likely discovered after last summer’s fling with actor Ben Affleck. Luckily, it sounds like Shauna’s found a new man. This time, he’s not as high profile as Affleck, so the two can hopefully enjoy some privacy surrounding their relationship.

In addition to the petty drama, Shauna’s been keeping her fans updated through stories too. One of them showed her jumping onto a watermelon-shaped pool floatie, obviously having a great time. Another photo showed her posing with bottles of alcohol, which isn’t a huge surprise, considering she’s been open about how much she loves to party.