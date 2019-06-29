Miley Cyrus’ Twerking Video Sparks Major Concern: ‘Is She Ok?’

Miley Cyrus’ June 29 Instagram update appears to have sparked concern. The SHE IS COMING singer has been updating her account following her performance in Denmark – the country’s 2019 Tinderbox event has been hosting the 26-year-old. Miley’s sensational leather and latex outfit definitely didn’t go unnoticed, but something about the singer’s onstage behavior has her fans worried.

The video in question showed Miley taking a pause from belting out her “Mother’s Daughter” track. The star twerked on stage, but she seemed a little out of it.

“Is she ok?” one fan asked.

The comment fast-proved one of the most-liked responses, racking up over 270 likes. It also launched over 18 replies.

“I think she’s drunk” another user wrote.

Fans chimed in with what they thought might be going on. Some suggested the “Wrecking Ball” singer might be under the influence of marijuana. Of course, some fans couldn’t help but quote lyrics from the singer’s 2019-released SHE IS COMING album.

“SHE’S A LITTLE DRUNK. SHE KNOWS IT. SHE’S GONNA GET HIGH AS HELL,” one user wrote.

The most-liked comment didn’t fully suggest that Miley might be in trouble, but it did seem to point towards the star overdoing it a bit.

“Ok gurl that’s enough for today”

Miley has made no secret that indulging in substances is a part of her life. In 2017, the singer joined James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke for some singing in his vehicle. While the YouTube video showed the pair bopping along to Miley’s hits, it did include a conversation relating to marijuana – Corden had asked Miley to rank how “high” she was during certain points of her career.

While this celebrity may indulge in weed, she is known for being professional. Miley’s hard work ethic is admired by her fans. Likewise her dedication to fitness. The abs on display last night were proof that this girl trains like a pro.

Loading...

That said, concern over Miley’s display last night seemed marked. Miley herself has been under particular pressure of late. Earlier this month, a groping incident saw the singer visibly distressed – a male fan appearing to grab Miley before kissing her neck made front-page news. Miley responded to the incident via a tweet, per BBC.

She said that she “can’t be grabbed” and added hashtags from her own lyrics.

Regardless of the concern, Miley’s update proved popular. The Instagram post had racked up over 1.6 million views within 10 hours of going live. Many fans seemed to have found both the video and the performance sensational.

Miley has 95.4 million Instagram followers.