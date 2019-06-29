‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Tara Lynn Soaks Up The Sun In Clingy Black Swimsuit

Tara Lynn has got it and she’s not afraid to flaunt it. On Saturday, the curvy model wowed her Instagram followers with a spectacular beachside shot that had one fan exclaim, “How lucky is your husband,” followed by a pair of fire emoji.

With the weekend rolling around, Tara found herself in a pensive mood. Thinking back to one of her recent photo shoots, one taken on a sunny beach in Portugal, the stunning plus-size model began fantasizing about spending the weekend by the ocean. As such, she updated her Instagram profile with a sizzling snap from her Portugal photo shoot, in a bid to fuel her daydreaming.

For today’s Instagram photo share, Tara chose a glorious sun-drenched snapshot that put her incredible figure on full display. Captured earlier this year for Red Magazine‘s June issue, the pic in question saw the 36-year-old stunner don an elegant black swimsuit, one that beautifully flattered her hourglass frame.

Snapped on the sandy beach, with the turquoise ocean sparkling in the background and the clear blue sky stretching overhead, the Washington-born beauty flaunted her voluptuous curves in the clingy one-piece. Sitting on a folding beach chair, at a short distance from the frothy waves, she sultrily stretched her body in a coquettish gesture and showed off all of her best assets in the steamy shot.

Tara sent all kinds of sexy vibes with her sweltering bathing suit snap. The gorgeous Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model unabashedly flaunted her bountiful curves in the chic, black one-piece, to the delight of her many admirers. As she lounged on the beach chair with her arms stretched out and her head tilted to the side, she put one leg up on a red-and-white cooler resting at her feet, thereby giving fans a copious view of her curvy thighs.

The dark-haired beauty put on a very leggy display in the scorching pic. Photographed from an angle that put her shapely pins front and center, she showed off her slender ankles, chiseled calves, and sculpted hips, as she soaked up the sun with her eyes closed and a serene smile on her face.

Tara looked nothing short of sensational in the sun-kissed photo. The Sports Illustrated rookie slayed the beach babe look in the eye-catching swimsuit, which did a fantastic job at showcasing her bodacious curves. Boasting a plunging sweetheart neckline, the sexy one-piece framed her generous décolletage in an alluring way. The low-cut design led the eye toward Tara’s curvaceous chest, showing a serious amount of cleavage in the process.

Though undeniably seductive, the photo also conveyed an almost palpable bohemian atmosphere. In fact, Tara channeled some strong vintage vibes in the head-turning pic, ones echoed in equal measure both by her outfit and the props used for the shot.

For one thing, the fabulous model slipped on a white knit cardigan, which she wore unbuttoned to showcase her buxom curves. A couple of chunky necklaces adorning her décolletage added a touch of classy glam to her beach look, drawing even further attention to her curvy bust. Aside from the red cooler, a floral beach chair was placed by her side, as if to suggest an open invitation to the viewer. Meanwhile, a few wisps of white, fluffy clouds floated in the sky above, lending a picturesque feel to the photographic composition.

As expected, Tara’s Instagram followers were entranced with her stunning beachside photo.

“Wowwww,” one Instagram user wrote under the gorgeous pic, adding a couple of heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

“ALL the goals right here – body, beach… even loving the chairs!” penned another, including an assortment of flattering emoji into their post.

“Sexy,” read a third message, trailed by a litany of heart, kiss-mark, heart-eyes, and fire emoji.

One overly enthused fan had this to say.