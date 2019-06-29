Jordyn Woods’ Swimsuit Gets Noticed: ‘Break The Internet Sis’

Jordyn Woods’ latest Instagram update is getting noticed. The model recently took to the platform to showcase her June 26 collaboration with clothing giant Boohoo. Earlier this week, Jordyn was featured in the collection’s stylish dresses, but the June 28 post has delivered a swimsuit break.

Jordyn’s bathing suit post came from New York City. The photo showed the 21-year-old posing against a glass-wrapped balcony. The Big Apple’s skyscrapers were in the background, but the curvy beauty in the foreground was taking center stage. Jordyn was showcasing her super-fit body in a tiny colorful swimsuit. The orange, blue, and purple one-piece was curve-hugging, cleavage-flaunting, and definitely stylish.

The NYC photo wouldn’t be complete without Jordyn in it; at least that’s what fans seem to be suggesting. The SECNDNTURE founder’s Instagram fans have been sending the post multiple thumbs-up.

“I’m so glad we had your back; don’t mess with our Jordyn,” one fan wrote.

“Break the internet sis,” another commented.

While this celebrity is fast forging her career as a standalone star, her name comes tied to other famous faces. Jordyn’s former status as Kylie Jenner’s best friend remains a talking point, as do the model’s links to the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan. In February, Jordyn admitted to “kissing” Khloe Kardashian’s now-ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

For many of Jordyn’s fans, being distanced from Kylie is a welcome change. In fact, this model’s fanbase now largely seems united in the concept that Woods is better off without the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her sisters.

“I’m loving the post Kardashian’s [sic] glow get it sis lol,” one fan wrote.

“They could never glow like this,” another added.

While the latter commenter didn’t mention any individuals by name, it can be assumed that they were referring to the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Woods does, indeed, seem to have flourished in recent months. While the model has not been spotted with Kylie since February, she has been advancing her celebrity status, as well as her career. Alongside her SECNDNTURE athleisurewear line, Jordyn also has a lash range of makeup. Her collaboration with Boohoo may not come as a full-blown collaboration, but it’s a mark of Woods’s influence.

Major retailers usually collaborate with celebrities and megastars who are somewhat more-established than Woods. Selena Gomez has collaborated with PUMA. Ariana Grande has a shoe line with Reebok. It looks like Jordyn has nailed her part in the collaboration realm.

Fans would likely agree that Jordyn’s latest update has the potential to “break the internet.” Jordyn has 10.1 million Instagram followers.