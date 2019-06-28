Kylie Jenner Flaunts Legs In Sexy Snap After Pregnancy Rumors Surface

Kylie Jenner is showing off her gorgeous gams on social media, and the photo has her followers talking.

On Friday, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account to share a brand new picture of herself putting her lean legs on full display.

In the sexy snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star squats down as she dons a black and white animal print jacket. Her legs pop out of the ensemble as she gives a sultry pose for the camera.

Kylie adds a pair of silver chunky heels to complete her look, as she showcases her fabulous figure.

Jenner has her long, dark hair pulled back into a high ponytail. She styles her mane in sleek, straight strands that fall down her back, and dons a full face of makeup for the photo, which was taken at her sister Khloe Kardashian’s birthday party.

Kylie rocks a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and pink blush as apart of her glam look. She also adds a shimmering highlighter and a dark berry color on her lips.

In the background of the photo, a fire can be seen burning as well as some festivities from Khloe’s 35th birthday party on Thursday night.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner sparked rumors that she was expecting her second child at the birthday bash after Khloe posted a video to her Instagram story where a voice in the background could be heard saying “I’m pregnant.”

Fans immediately began to speculate that it was Kylie doing the talking and that Khloe may have accidentally outed her sister’s pregnancy. However, on Friday, Jenner’s rep told Page Six that the woman talking wasn’t Kylie.

As many fans already know, Jenner has hinted about having another child multiple times in recent months. Kylie, who is already the mother of daughter Stormi Webster, 1, reportedly talks about adding to her family all of the time.

“Kylie talks about having another baby very frequently. She would love to have another baby with Travis and would love to be pregnant by next year. She talks about it all the time and feels like she was truly meant to be a mother,” an insider told E! News.

Recently, Jenner took to Instagram to honor her baby daddy, rapper Travis Scott, on his birthday and revealed yet again that she wanted more kids.

“Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son and father you are today has been so fulfilling. My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. I love you and I’m so so proud of you. Happy Happy birthday. Let’s f–k around and have another baby,” Jenner wrote on social media to caption a series of photos of herself, Scott and their baby girl, Stormi.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s life by following the reality star on social media.