Heather Locklear’s Daughter Ava Stuns In A White Bikini On The Beach

Ava Sambora certainly knows how to spend her first summer as a college graduate — by relaxing in the sun! The blonde beauty, who recently finished her studies at Loyola Marymount University, took to the beach and shared some shots of herself on Instagram in a stunning white bikini.

Though Ava was always in the Hollywood scene thanks to mother Heather Locklear and Jon Bovi father Richie Sambora, she has been making her own waves in the industry. She has starred in This is 40, as well as shows such as Fresh Off The Boat and Good Luck, Charlie. According to The Daily Mail, her next project is thriller The Great Illusion, which co-stars Oscar-winner Sandra Bullock.

She also has a strong social media presence, with around 142,000 followers on Instagram.

It’s little surprise that Ava took to the beach in her most recent upload, as she explained to Teen Vogue that it was one of her favorite activities.

“I really enjoy going to the beach. I’d meet up with my friends and drive down and spend the thing doing beachy activities, like boating or riding bikes around,” she said.

In Ava’s double update, she relaxes on a lounge chair in a white off-shoulder bikini. The bikini top features two rings around the bust, giving the classic silhouette a more modern feel. In the second shot, Ava sits cross-legged and stares pensively out at the water.

Her long blonde hair is styled straight, and her only accessories are a gold bracelet and some stacking rings.

The post was popular with her fans, earning her nearly 6,500 likes and over 100 comments.

Loading...

The California native also said to Teen Vogue that while she enjoys Instagram, there was also a “fine line” with social media.

“There’s a fine line. You want to capture the moment and remember it, but at the same time, there are some things that are surreal — the moment is so beautiful — that you just want to experience it.”

The new pictures come as her mother, actress Heather Locklear of Melrose Place fame, has been absent from the social media platform for over two weeks, as reported by The Inquisitr. She recently returned from a stay in rehab due to alcohol and substance abuse issues.

According to People, Ava had previously struggled with dealing with her mother’s addiction problems, which were described as “tearing up the family.” However, Ava reportedly found solace in her studies and her family, with the magazine reporting that her father Richie Sambora took the blonde beauty to visit her grandmother in late May.