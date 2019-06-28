Jordyn Woods Flashes ‘Hey Bighead’ Cleavage, ‘This Is What She Said To Tristan’ Dominates Comments

Spiteful as Instagram can be, it doesn’t lack wit. Jordyn Woods appears to have worked hard to move past her February cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. It looks like the platform’s users are hell-bent on dragging this model back into her drama, though.

The 21-year-old has been busy on Instagram – Jordyn had landed herself a high-profile collaboration with clothing empire Boohoo. While comments on Jordyn’s stylish collection have mostly been positive, the model’s June 26 update appears to have been hijacked. Responses referencing Khloe’s now-ex are dominating the comments section, and they’ve racked up all kinds of likes.

Jordyn’s Wednesday update showed her seated on some steps. She was looking beautiful in a bold-pink two-piece. The long-sleeved ensemble wasn’t massively risqué, although it was flashing the star’s cleavage. With one snap showing Woods smiling and another seeing her looking more demure, the update seemed as much based on style as it did on personality. The model’s caption has proven a talking point, though. It mentioned a “head” that was large.

“This is what she said to Tristian [sic],” one user replied.

The comment proved staggeringly popular. Its 1,340+ likes quickly pushed it to become one of the most-liked comments. It also launched over 45 replies.

Unfortunately for Jordyn, the comment referencing the NBA player wasn’t an isolated mention.

“So whose man did you sleep with today?” also proved popular with over 270 likes.

“Sliding into someoneS [sic] man DM,” was also liked by users.

The comments sections of Jordyn’s posts may launch jabs at the scandal she appeared tearfully sorry for during her Red Table Talk interview, but they’re less prominent than they were. This beauty has built herself a solid fanbase. Jordyn’s die-hard fans now show the model the respect she seems to have earned following her scandal. Comments on Jordyn’s post also called her “gorgeous.” Many users referred to the SECNDNTURE founder as a “queen.”

Jordyn’s fame has shot up since February. This entrepreneur’s athleisurewear line is doing well. Her jet-setting ways are reflective of her popularity – she flew to the U.K. and Nigeria earlier this year. Any fans who thought that Jordyn piggy-backed off her fame as Kylie Jenner’s former best friend may want to think again – collaborations with Boohoo don’t fall out of thin air.

With the majority of Jordyn’s Instagram comments now praising the model, it seems that this hijacking incident comes as a one-off. Fans wishing to see more of Jordyn should follow her Instagram – she has 10.1 million followers.