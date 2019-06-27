Sara Underwood Embarks On Scenic Hike In Tiny Thong

Lately, Former Playboy Playmate Sara Underwood has been sharing a ton of Fashion Nova outfits with her followers on Instagram, but she recently mixed things up by posting a picture of herself on a scenic hike. Yesterday, she shared an image of herself in a ruffled thong bikini.

“I’m getting ready to shoot my 2020 calendar later this week, and the theme this year is epic!!! Can’t wait to share more details with you soon!” she commented on the photo.

While she hasn’t shared any additional details yet, given her love of the outdoors, it wouldn’t be surprising to see her posing in all kinds of scenic outdoor settings. Perhaps she can use her latest picture as inspiration.

In her most recent share, Underwood is wearing a tiny lime green thong bikini that shows off all her assets. The image isn’t close up, but you can still see her incredible curves. She embarked on a bit of a long adventure in order to get to the photo location, but it seems like it was worth it — the waterfall and greenery in the background are absolutely stunning. The picture was taken by photographer Steve Bitanga, who seems to snap many shots of gorgeous women in beautiful locations — and has even photographed Underwood before.

Sarah’s fans loved the photo.

“beautiful scenery and the waterfall looks great also!!!” one commented.

“I’ll always show love because every time you’re in front of a camera the background is beautiful and with you in, the foreground is even more beautiful,” another chimed in.

Once upon a time, she posed in magazines like Playboy, but now, Sarah’s been developing a niche for herself as a nature model. She still looks super glamorous a lot of the time, but the locations where she poses are equally stunning.

She also has quite the entrepreneurial streak. As many of her followers will know, she’s involved in a project called Cabinland with her partner, Jacob Witzling. Together, they’re crafting a collection of artisan cabins in the Pacific Northwest, allowing people to find magical tiny homes in the woods.

While the cabins themselves are beautiful and carefully crafted, it doesn’t hurt that Underwood is often featured in the photos showcasing them. It makes sense — if you have a professional model involved in the project, why not get her to pose for a majority of the brand’s photos to encourage people to check them out?