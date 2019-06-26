Kim Petras Covers ‘Gay Times’ & Talks About Being A Transgender Artist

Rising pop queen Kim Petras is making a name for herself and is one to watch out for.
The “Heart to Break” songstress recently graced the cover of Gay Times magazine and looks stunning. The colorful cover sees Petras posed in front of a blue sky backdrop in a barbie pink garment. The issue is available worldwide and is considered to be the “summer of pride” issue.
Kim has shared some of the photos from the shoot where is posing topless in pink and blue trousers. Her long hair covers her chest as she flaunts her fierce nails in one of the shots. She is positioned on her knees and is also wearing white boots.
In the magazine, Petras talks about being a transgender artist and how they are perceived.
“A lot of people still think that just because an artist is trans, they can’t be lucrative and they can’t make money for the label. But the trans girls in music are kind of doing it for themselves anyway,” read a quote the magazine shared to their Instagram.
This Thursday, June 27, Kim will release her project, Clarity, which The Inquisitr recently reported.
“The ‘Clarity’ collection encapsulates 12 original songs including the critically-lauded singles which have amassed over 11.5 million streams and dominated Spotify’s New Music Friday and Apple’s Best of The Week global playlists for seven consecutive weeks,” her press release boasts.
View this post on Instagram
Pop music’s most exciting star is tearing up the rule book. After exploding onto the scene with debut single I Don’t Want It At All – you know, the one that featured Paris bloody Hilton in the music video – Kim Petras has been on an upwards trajectory that simply refuses to falter. Dropping a new single each week, from disco anthem Sweet Spot to moody sad bop All I Do Is Cry, she’s setting the new standard for artists in the age of streaming. We spoke to the pop princess about the heartbreak that inspired her new Clarity era, why the music industry still discriminates against trans artists, and how she’s building her legacy one perfectly-crafted bop at a time. SUMMER OF PRIDE Photography: @johnnovotny Words: @danielmegarry Fashion: @josephcharlesviola Kim wears: @itsjeremyscott x @moschino Hair: @hairbyiggy at @opusbeauty using @oribe Makeup: @gilbert_soliz for @theonly.agency using @marcjacobsbeauty Nails: @nailsbyjuan.nyc Fashion Assistant: @gillmils Photography Assistants: @adoyleee and @greylanhoffman AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE Subscribe now via our bio link!
The project will include the previously released tracks “Blow It All,” “Sweet Spot,” “Got My Number,” “Do Me,” “All I Do Is Cry,” “Clarity,” “Personal Hell,” “Another One,” and “Broken.”
The full Clarity track-listing:
- “Clarity”
- “Icy”
- “Got My Number”
- “Sweet Spot”
- “Personal Hell”
- “Broken”
- “All I Do is Cry”
- “Do Me”
- “Meet The Parents”
- “Another One”
- “Blow It All”
- “Shinin”
Petras performed at the Fonda Theater as a part of her “Broken Tour” in North America. On the night, “Give Your Heart A Break” hitmaker Demi Lovato went to watch her show and met her backstage. The pair posed for a cute photo which has had their fanbases losing their mind.
In August, Kim will start the European leg of her “Broken Tour,” which will continue in September.
So far, Petras has released two EPs under her current label, BunHead — Turn Off the Light, Vol. 1. and Turn Off the Light, Vol. 2. She has collaborated with a number of established acts throughout her career, including Sophie, Cheat Codes, and Charli XCX.
Currently, she has over 2.4 million monthly Spotify listeners.
On Instagram, Kim has over 277,000 followers, and on Twitter, she has over 95,400 followers.