Kim Petras Covers ‘Gay Times’ & Talks About Being A Transgender Artist

Rising pop queen Kim Petras is making a name for herself and is one to watch out for.

The “Heart to Break” songstress recently graced the cover of Gay Times magazine and looks stunning. The colorful cover sees Petras posed in front of a blue sky backdrop in a barbie pink garment. The issue is available worldwide and is considered to be the “summer of pride” issue.

Kim has shared some of the photos from the shoot where is posing topless in pink and blue trousers. Her long hair covers her chest as she flaunts her fierce nails in one of the shots. She is positioned on her knees and is also wearing white boots.

In the magazine, Petras talks about being a transgender artist and how they are perceived.

“A lot of people still think that just because an artist is trans, they can’t be lucrative and they can’t make money for the label. But the trans girls in music are kind of doing it for themselves anyway,” read a quote the magazine shared to their Instagram.

This Thursday, June 27, Kim will release her project, Clarity, which The Inquisitr recently reported.

“The ‘Clarity’ collection encapsulates 12 original songs including the critically-lauded singles which have amassed over 11.5 million streams and dominated Spotify’s New Music Friday and Apple’s Best of The Week global playlists for seven consecutive weeks,” her press release boasts.

The project will include the previously released tracks “Blow It All,” “Sweet Spot,” “Got My Number,” “Do Me,” “All I Do Is Cry,” “Clarity,” “Personal Hell,” “Another One,” and “Broken.”

The full Clarity track-listing:

“Clarity” “Icy” “Got My Number” “Sweet Spot” “Personal Hell” “Broken” “All I Do is Cry” “Do Me” “Meet The Parents” “Another One” “Blow It All” “Shinin”

Petras performed at the Fonda Theater as a part of her “Broken Tour” in North America. On the night, “Give Your Heart A Break” hitmaker Demi Lovato went to watch her show and met her backstage. The pair posed for a cute photo which has had their fanbases losing their mind.

In August, Kim will start the European leg of her “Broken Tour,” which will continue in September.

So far, Petras has released two EPs under her current label, BunHead — Turn Off the Light, Vol. 1. and Turn Off the Light, Vol. 2. She has collaborated with a number of established acts throughout her career, including Sophie, Cheat Codes, and Charli XCX.

Currently, she has over 2.4 million monthly Spotify listeners.

On Instagram, Kim has over 277,000 followers, and on Twitter, she has over 95,400 followers.