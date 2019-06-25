Beth Chapman ‘Ready To Pass,’ Says Co-Star Kaleo Padilla

Beth Chapman’s health is allegedly not improving. The Dog The Bounty Hunter star is reportedly in a medically induced coma, but is not expected to make a recovery, per TMZ.

According to Pop Culture, Beth’s Dog’s Most Wanted co-star, Kaleo Padilla, fired back at one online hater this week, telling the critic that his friend is “ready to pass.”

One social media user called out both Beth and her husband Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman on Twitter this week, and Kaleo instantly responded to the comment.

“You’re lucky you’re not a man!!! I would beat your a** for talking death to my friend who is ready to pass,” he wrote.

Kaleo has been a close friend to Dog and Beth, and served as a security specialist for the couple. Back in March when Kaleo’s father died, Beth posted a sweet tribute to him and asked for thoughts and prayers for Kaleo via her Instagram account.

On Monday, The Blast reported that Beth’s condition was very “touch and go,” as she continues to be kept in her coma at Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Beth’s entire family is said to be by her side during this medical crisis. Family sources revealed that they’re all coming together to make some tough decisions about her future as they speak with doctors about the situation.

After her hospitalization, Beth’s husband posted a photo of his wife’s hand from her hospital bed. In the picture, her newly manicured nails can be seen, complete with jeweled accents. “You know she is all about HER NAILS!!” Dog captioned the photo.

Beth was diagnosed with cancer back in 2017, and then suffered a relapse back in November. She has been in and out of the hospital since that time.

Last month Beth posted to social media on Mother’s Day, and told her fans that she would not be undergoing chemotherapy. She said that the it simply wasn’t for her and that this was her “ultimate test of faith,” and her “ultimate lesson.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dog has been having a hard time dealing with Beth’s cancer battle, claiming that he often cries and prays over the situation. He revealed that he asked God to heal his beloved wife, trying to make a deal to save his longtime partner.

Fans can keep up with Beth’s health by following Dog The Bounty Hunter on social media.