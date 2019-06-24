Jordyn Woods’ Latex Dress Pic Hijacked: ‘You Should Say Sorry To Koko Seriously’

It was inevitable – given last night’s explosive Keeping Up With The Kardashians season finale, Jordyn Woods was going to get some comments. Details of the 21-year-old model’s cheating scandal involving Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson aired on June 23. Less than 24 hours later, Jordyn’s Instagram seems to be reflecting viewers’ thoughts.

Earlier today, Jordyn updated her account. Her white latex dress came in video form – Jordyn had taken to Instagram to announce a new collaboration with clothing empire Boohoo. The sexy video launched a wave of support for the model, but the comments section appears to have been hijacked.

A comment receiving over 750 likes within the space of three hours has turned into a full-blown debate.

“I think u should say sorry to koko seriously.”

The simple sentence generated over 360 replies.

“She did not sleep with him. That’s a lie to make her look bad. And he damn sure hasn’t admitted one thing. We only hear their side because they have everyone sign a NDA so they can spin any and everything their way,” one user replied.

Another user appeared to feel that Woods had already apologized to the 34-year-old Good American founder.

“She did and doesn’t need to continue to apologise [sic] for the rest of her life,” they wrote.

As users took to the initial comment with full force, all angles seemed to be manifesting. While some fans backed the model and felt that the Kardashian-Jenners were painting Jordyn in a negative light, others defended Khloe. Many, however, seemed to feel that Jordyn has progressed since February.

“She did and now she has moved on,” one fan wrote.

Jordyn’s cheating scandal came as one of the year’s biggest stories. In February, the model admitted to “kissing” the NBA player in a tearful Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith. While Jordyn maintained that it went no further than a kiss, the scandal saw Khloe and Tristan’s relationship fall apart. The couple share a 1-year-old daughter named True. Khloe has deleted all evidence of Tristan from her Instagram. She officially split from him in February.

Woods, meanwhile, appears to have been alienated from the Kardashian-Jenner circle. She has not been spotted with her former best friend Kylie Jenner since February. Last night showed fans the family’s reaction upon discovering the scandal.

Fortunately for Woods, not all comments to today’s update pertained to her cheating scandal. Many praised the model for appearing to make it on her own. Fans wishing to see more of Jordyn should follow her Instagram.