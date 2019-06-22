‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Massive Cleavage In Skin-Tight Dress For Racy Instagram Video

Lindsey Pelas is no stranger to showing off her stuff, and the Playboy model was letting it all hang out for a racy Instagram video.

The busty Instagram model shared a video of herself getting ready for a night out while wearing a skin-tight black dress that put all of her cleavage on display. The series of videos showed up in her Instagram Stories, showing the just barely covered model posing in front of the mirror and later partying at the Mohegan Sun casino in Connecticut.

Pelas was a featured guest for the opening of the new luxury nightclub called novelle, featuring performances by Juice WRLD and Ludacris. The videos posted to her Instagram page showed Pelas dancing on the stage and playing up the crowd.

Lindsey Pelas has seen a sharp rise to the top of the social media influencing world, thanks in part to appearances in Maxim and Playboy and largely through the many racy pictures and videos she shared on her Instagram page. Her famously large 32DDD breasts play a big role as well, frequently being mentioned in headlines and stories about the 27-year-old model.

In a 2016 interview with Cosmopolitan, Pelas said that her good looks and her enormous stature played quite a role in her younger, more formative years.

“I first realized that I was sexy when I was around 14. My boobs were big, but I didn’t know they were big until I got a reaction from the boys,” she told the magazine. “They would write my name on the bathroom wall, very cheesy moves. There was so much attention, but I had never asked for it.”

While the spotlight has helped to vault Lindsey Pelas to the top of the Instagram modeling world, it also brings plenty of unwanted attention. In her Cosmo interview, Pelas said she also gets plenty of mean comments about her looks.

“I’ve been called a ho, whore, slut, and b****,” she said. “I used to feel really upset when I read nasty comments. But now I feel it’s just a display of ignorance. I’m not mad at you if you want to call me a ho — I’m mad at your mom and dad, I’m mad at your educators, I’m mad at your society that you think that that’s OK.”

Her fans don’t seem to mind much either, as Lindsey Pelas has become among the most-followed models with more than 9 million followers on Instagram and viral attention for nearly every racy posts she shares.