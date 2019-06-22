Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Love Pic Basically Just Raked In Every Celebrity On Instagram

Something about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Instagram snaps seems to rake in the engagement – and not just from the general public. The 25-year-old singer and his supermodel wife have sent out their latest love display, and it’s getting noticed by some major faces.

On June 22, Justin updated his account. A black-and-white photo showed the “Sorry” singer shirtless and sitting at a grand piano. Hailey was standing behind her husband and resting her head against Justin’s – Hailey also appeared to have her arms around the Canadian’s chest. While Justin was looking downwards with hints of a content smile, Hailey looked right at the camera.

The romantic vibe might not have been the basis for the caption – Justin had hinted at new music – but it quickly became the topic of conversation over in the comments section.

“Lul u baby,” Hailey wrote.

Her response alone racked up over 8,700 likes within seven hours of going live.

Madison Beer also left a popular note of angel-like emoji.

A quick glance at the picture’s likes shows a major celebrity turnout. Justin’s update was liked by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kylie Jenner, Sofia Richie, and social media sensation LeLePons. Other celebs who gave it the thumbs up include YouTube star Hannah Stocking and Mexican weather girl and Instagram starlet Yanet Garcia. Madison Beer also liked the update. Naturally, Bieber got a like from his supermodel wife.

A comment also came in from Justin Bieber’s former bodyguard, Kenny Hamilton.

“My peoples,” he wrote.

YouTuber Cole LaBrant also had words.

“Text me back bro, need to hang again soon”

Loading...

Justin and Hailey are now a full-blown power couple. Their street outings are endlessly papped and their status as a social media duo causes full-blown frenzies. The 22-year-old supermodel married the singer last year. No wedding plans were announced – Justin simply took to Instagram to announce that the two had tied the knot. The November 2018 picture (seen above) currently sits at 7.2 million likes.

Celebrity power couples are all the rage. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are now a power family with four children. Victoria and David Beckham are one of the longest-lasting couples in Hollywood. While Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are only two years into their relationship, they too join Hollywood’s power couple ranks.

Justin’s update had racked up over 2.8 million likes within 14 hours of going live. Over 23,000 comments were left in the same time span.

Justin has 114 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of him should follow his account.