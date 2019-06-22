Kaitlyn Bristowe Is Ready To Defend Current ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown In Wake Of Expected Sex Scandal

'Stay strong, my friend, because you are in for a rough ride, but I am here for you,' was Kaitlyn Bristowe's message to Hannah Brown.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, who starred during the 11th season of The Bachelorette, is still considered one of the most controversial leading ladies the reality series has seen. Going into the journey, she was a fan favorite. She was looked at as the down-to-earth, funny and relatable personality from Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor.

Fans seemed excited to watch her get a second chance at love when she was chosen for the starring role of the The Bachelorette. What changed? The major factor that played into her losing her popularity was her sex scandal with Nick Viall, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Few can forget Viall, who appeared not only on the 21st season of The Bachelor, but on two consecutive seasons of The Bachelorette. All of the relationships he encountered through the franchise eventually ended in heartbreak.

On Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette, it certainly looked like he had the whole thing in the bag. There was no denying that he and Bristowe had a connection. The pair could hardly keep their hands off one another. Eventually, they ended up having sex prior to the fantasy date, the result of which was captured on the show. Bristowe had to explain to the remaining men in the house about the escapade.

Despite her obvious chemistry with Viall, Bristowe picked physical trainer Shawn Booth in the end and they became engaged. The pair dated for years before eventually calling off their engagement this past May.

Now, Bristowe is in a happy relationship with fellow Bachelorette alumni, Jason Tartick, who was a fan favorite in Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette.

While Bristowe made it through that challenging time in her life, she certainly hasn’t forgotten how hard it was to endure the criticism and hatred that was spewed at her online. In fact, she said she even received death threats. That’s why she’s ready to defend current Bachelorette Hannah Brown no matter what. Promos from this season suggest that Brown experiences a sex scandal later on.

“I have had sex and Jesus still loves me,” she is heard saying to controversial contestant Luke Parker.

Bristowe knows that when that episode does air, Brown might be facing some hate online. She hopes that Brown will lean on her for support.