Chrissy Teigen Shares Son Miles’ First Word In Adorable New Video, Instagram Can’t Handle It

Chrissy Teigen’s son, Miles, just learned his first word! The model-turned-chef shared an adorable video to Instagram on Thursday evening of the 1-year-old little boy proudly showing off his new skill. Teigen’s fans on Instagram just couldn’t handle the cuteness!

The clip on Teigen’s Instagram feed showed Miles sitting in a high chair at the kitchen table beside his grandmother. He wore black onesie pajamas with a white pattern on them, and his dark hair was tousled. Teigen’s mother began asking him if he loves his mother, his father, his sister, his grandmother, and more. With each question, Miles proudly shouted, “Yeah!” The little boy had a huge smile on his face as he looked at his grandmother to speak to her.

“When your first word is ‘yeah!'” Teigen captioned the video.

In another comment, the mother of two revealed that her daughter, Luna, 3, said “no” as her first word.

“They’re exactly us,” she said, referring to herself and her husband, singer John Legend.

Fans ate the video up. Miles’ first word garnered over 3 million views in addition to over 5,000 comments. Teigen’s friends and followers flocked to the comments to tell the social media star how precious Miles is.

“Gimme. Dis. Yummy. Baby,” musician Melanie Fiona wrote with several heart-eye emojis.

“I’m gonna die from how cute this is,” another follower said.

Many fans noticed that Miles hesitated a bit before saying he loves his older sister.

“The slight hesitation before saying he loves Luna – he’s already learning the art of the younger sibling,” one person wrote.

Unsurprisingly, there were also comments noting how happy Miles sounded when he said he loves his father. In the past, Teigen and her fans have all been quick to point out that Miles looks strikingly similar to Legend, and the little boy is definitely very close with his father in the most adorable way.

The video comes on the heels of another clip of Teigen’s daughter on her first trip to the dentist, which received a bit of backlash from mommy-shamers. Many of the 33-year-old’s followers criticized her for waiting until 3-years-old to take her daughter to the dentist, per USA Today.

“I’ve always heard at least by age 1 or within 6 months after the first tooth erupts,” one person said. “Luna definitely should have seen a dentist multiple times by now as kids should go twice a year!

Of course, Teigen is never one to allow hate from mommy-shamers on her posts. She quickly developed a response to the backlash, telling followers she was unfazed by the trolls.

“Was waiting for this,” Teigen fired back, according to E! News. “U guys never fail me.”