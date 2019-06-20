‘Basketball Wives’ Star Evelyn Lozada Reveals She Would Go On A Date With Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian may have himself a date soon. After exchanging a few since-deleted lewd and public tweets with Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada earlier this week, Evelyn dished in a radio interview what the future may hold for the two of them. She told The Breakfast Club on Thursday that, although there is a bit too much drama in his life for her to be in a relationship with him, she would definitely go on a date with him if he asked.

The radio hosts shared a clip of Evelyn’s interview to the official Breakfast Club Instagram page. In the video, one of the hosts asked the reality star if she would ever give Rob, 32, a chance.

“I think Rob is a nice guy,” the 43-year-old said. “I really, really do.”

The host pointed out that it sounded like Evelyn is turning Rob down. Evelyn then explained that “there’s too much going on” with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, possibly referring to his seemingly endless feud with his ex, Blac Chyna, and their custody battle over 2-year-old daughter Dream. However, she would at least give Rob a shot on a date.

“I feel like he has potential for greatness and I hope he really keeps kicking a** in the gym. Because I think he’s a nice looking man,” Evelyn said.

She also pointed out that Rob’s mother, Kris Jenner, 63, is dating a younger man, Corey Gamble, 38, so Rob could “date older” if he wanted to. Evelyn also added that she doesn’t have any problems with Rob’s family and thinks they are “cool.”

Happy Father’s Day to me ???????? pic.twitter.com/Jfv0FAjJAm — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) June 16, 2019

Evelyn and Rob turned heads on Twitter on Monday when each of them sent out lewd messages about the other out of the blue. Both stars quickly deleted their tweets, but not before thousands of followers saw them.

The tweets were especially confusing given Rob’s recent flirting on the social media platform with Dominican singer Natti Natasha. The two have been exchanging tweets since early June, when Rob responded with a sly “Oh, hi,” to a selfie that Natti posted. On Sunday, Natti even wished Rob a happy Father’s Day, which caused his sister Khloe to raise a few questions about his relationship status.

“Happy father’s day! You are an excellent father, I know. God bless you. See you soon,” Natti tweeted.

Rob has not confirmed any relationship or even casual dating with Evelyn or Natti. However, his family is reportedly just happy to see him getting back out there. A source recently told Hollywood Life that Rob’s sisters were delighted to see him flirting with Natti so much.

“It’s making him happy and giving him a boost,” the source said.