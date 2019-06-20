Ashley Graham Hula Hoops Wearing Sexy Crop Top And Booty Shorts In New Instagram Video

Ashley Graham showed off her goofy side on Wednesday when she posted a video of herself doing things she’s never done before while wearing a colorful crop top and matching booty shorts. At one point, the curvy beauty hula hoops, twirls with a ribbon, and applies mermaid glitter to a random person’s hair. It’s a hilarious clip from a longer video from Allure Magazine, likely meant to promote the fact that Graham is their current cover girl.

In the interview with allure, Graham chatted about the way her body is perceived in the media and how that’s changed now that she has a much bigger platform.

“My body has always been treated as a thing and not mine. You’re the sexy girl. You’re the naked girl. Men are going to idolize your hourglass figure. It was always about what others thought about my body, until I gained a voice. Now I get to tell people what I think of my body.”

Graham is the first plus-sized model to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition. Besides Allure, she’s also been on the cover of American Vogue, and Harper’s Bazaar U.K. among other high profile magazines. But she’s been able to transcend the modeling industry by becoming a modern symbol of the wider body positivity movement. She has a successful podcast called Pretty Big Deal and has also done fashion collaborations featuring plus-sized clothing for companies like Swimsuit For All and Pretty Little Thing.

Graham has become a brand and she knows it. She’s using it to champion other issues that she’s passionate about. She told Allure how important it is for her to have an all-female team.

“I feel like a boss when I walk in—it’s me and my girls,” she continued. “I imagine the beginning of Entourage: We’re walking in slow motion; everyone’s hair is blowing. It’s like, ‘We’re here to own this s–t.'”

It’s pretty clear that her fans are loving what she represents as they regularly fill her comments section with glowing praise. But getting to this spot in the limelight hasn’t been easy. Graham once told The Cut that she couldn’t go to the Met Gala a couple of years ago because she couldn’t find a designer who would dress her. At the time she speculated that it was because she didn’t have the necessary relationships with fashion houses but the writer of the article suggested that it likely had a lot to do with her body type.

The 31-year-old stunner doesn’t have that problem anymore though. This year she went to the Met Gala dressed to the nines in an outfit designed by Dapper Dan for Gucci.