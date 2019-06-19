Jennifer Aniston Proves That She’s Still Got It, Flaunting Her Amazing Figure In Minuscule Bikini At Age 50

Once again, Jennifer Aniston is proving that she’s aging in reverse.

The Friends star has been busy with a number of projects as of late, including promoting her new Netflix film Murder Mystery alongside co-star Adam Sandler. She’s also been working on shooting her new Apple TV series, The Morning Show, which also stars Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon. When Aniston gets a second to breathe and relax — she likes to do so by the pool. New photos published by The Daily Mail show the 50-year-old enjoying a getaway to Cabo San Lucas for pal Courteney Cox’s birthday.

In the images posted to the site, Aniston can be seen sitting by the pool and soaking up the sun. The actress showed off her incredibly fit figure in a mismatched bikini with light blue bottoms and a navy top. The beauty’s sexy swimwear left little to the imagination with Aniston almost spilling out of the top of her bikini. The bombshell also rocked a pair of tiny bottoms, which showcased her incredibly sculpted derriere. In most of the images, Aniston wore her long locks down and wet and covered her face with a pair of shades.

Cox also showed off her figure in a skimpy black bikini that also showcased her fit physique. A number of other ladies were in attendance for the birthday bash, including Mary McCormack, Kristin Hahn, and Amanda Anka. Over the weekend, Cox also shared a photo with Aniston and their other Friends co-star, Lisa Kudrow, and said she was thankful to spend her birthday with the ladies.

As fans know, Jen is no stranger to showing off her body for the cameras. As The Inquisitr recently shared, the actress stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to chat about her new movie as well as a wide range of other topics, including the fact that she loves to be naked. During the segment, Ellen shared a few NSFW photos from Jen’s most recent photo shoot on the big screen for her audience, before asking the actress whether or not she actually likes to pose nude for the camera.

“I love it! I’m not ashamed,” Aniston told DeGeneres. “No one should be.”

Ellen then went on to push the envelope even more, asking Aniston if she would be interested in posing nude on the show, to which Jennifer replied, “Only if you did it with me!”

Aniston is known for doing a number of different workouts to keep her body fit and fabulous, including yoga, and at least three strength training sessions a week. Of course, to go along with her workouts, Aniston also eats clean. Her regimen is obviously paying off big time.