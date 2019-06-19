Behati Prinsloo Shows Serious Skin In The Skimpiest Pink Bikini & Fans Can’t Believe She’s Had Two Kids

Behati Prinsloo has got it, and she’s not afraid to flaunt it in front of the camera.

Adam Levine’s wife has amassed a huge following on Instagram with over 5.8 million-plus followers on the platform alone. The supermodel regularly shares a mix of photos ranging from family snapshots to bikini photos, and everything else in between. In the most recent update posted to her account, the 31-year-old shows off her killer figure in a series of sexy images.

In the caption of the images, Prinsloosyntax refers to herself as a “water baby.” The first photo in the set shows Behati enjoying a dip in the ocean. The stunner is smiling in the snapshot, wearing her long locks slicked back. The mother of two appears to be makeup-free in the photo and her body is fully on display for fans.

Her sexy pink bikini leaves little to the imagination with a tiny triangle top and a green criss-cross design around the edges. The bombshell’s taut tummy is fully on display in the photo and it’s crazy to think that she has given birth to two kids. The bottoms of the suit are equally as sexy as the top, featuring the same pink and green criss-cross design. She’s also seen showing off her killer legs as well.

The other few images in the deck show Behati striking a number of different poses in the same exact swimsuit, and in each one, she wears a smile on her face. Since the photos went live on her account, they’ve earned the model rave reviews with over 239,000 likes in addition to 700-plus comments. Many fans commented on the image to gush over her amazing body while countless others let her know how stunning she looks.

“You’ve had 2 babies and look that fabulous!!!!!!! Wow!!!!! You are a true beauty!!!!!,” one fan chimed in on the post.

“Adorable and precious lady! So full of joy,” another fan wrote with a heart emoji.

“You’re like a giraffe, and I mean that in the most complimentary way!!!!,” one more follower commented.

This past weekend, Prinsloo took to her Instagram account to gush over her husband on Father’s Day. In the sweet photo that was shared with fans, Behati appears with her husband and their two kiddos. In the caption, the 31-year-old gushes over what a great dad Levine is.

“HAPPY FATHER’S DAY. We love you so much, you always put your family first, me and the girls are so lucky to have you,” she wrote in the caption. “To all the dads in my life thank you for being amazing father figures!”

How sweet!