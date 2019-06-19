Maren Morris Gets Candid About Oral Sex While Posing Topless In ‘Playboy Magazine’

Country singer Maren Morris has done an eye-catching photoshoot as well as an interview for the “Gender + Sexuality” issue of Playboy Magazine and has a lot to say.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, as a little teaser, Morris shared some behind-the-scenes shots from the photoshoot before they were officially released.

In a series of posts she uploaded, the “My Church” hitmaker is seen sitting on a chair in a white cowgirl hat wearing red pants with a white print on the bottom of them while owning long blonde hair as she places her hands over her breasts. You can see her white bra sitting next to her on the couch. In another, she is wearing cow-print boots and red jeans. She is confidently throwing her bra on the floor as she bares all.

In a new upload from 21 hours ago, she has uploaded the images from the issue where she is owning a range of looks. In one, she is wearing a long-sleeved shirt that is tied up, showing off her midriff. She is wearing see-through pants with tassels going down the side. In a photo taken from the waist down, she is flaunting her legs in booty shorts and fierce leopard-print boots. In another, she is posing topless with a cowgirl hat on. Her long blonde hair covers her breasts, and the image has been taken from an angle which shows off her side profile. All the photos for the shoot are all in black and white.

Morris opens up about oral sex in the issue and candidly tells Playboy readers that you should dump someone if they aren’t willing to go “down” on you regularly, per Music News.

“I would say that if you’re in a relationship and that person isn’t going down on you on the regular, dump them,” she shared.

“If it doesn’t happen enough early on, you know what you’re getting for the rest of it. A selfish lover is a no-go from the get-go.”

She revealed that country music legend Dolly Parton inspired her to do the photoshoot in the first place.

“I remember Dolly Parton’s amazing [1978] Playboy cover and reading about the drama surrounding this wholesome figure being part of a magazine that has showcased naked women for decades. It was such a faux pas in country music, and yet she ended up making one of the most iconic Playboy covers of all time,” the “I Could Use a Love Song” songstress declared.

Recently, Maren reached 1 million followers on Instagram.