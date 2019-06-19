Demi Rose Flaunts Bare Chest Under Open Denim Jacket

Demi Rose Mawby is flaunting her fabulous figure on social media yet again.

On Tuesday, Demi Rose took to her Instagram account to share a new photo of herself showing off some major skin in an all-denim ensemble.

In the sexy snapshot, the model is seen sporting a pair of light-colored jeans. The form-fitting pants put the model’s hourglass figure on full display.

Demi also goes completely topless under a matching denim jacket, which shows off her massive cleavage, flat tummy, and toned abs.

Mawby has her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in soft curls that fall down her back and over her shoulder. She also dons a full face of makeup in the photograph.

The model’s glam look includes a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter, and darkened eyebrows. She also sports thick lashes, pink blush, and a light pink lip color as she gives a sultry stare into the camera.

Demi’s latest social media post comes just days after the model expressed her heartbreak over the death of her beloved mother, Christine Mawby.

Demi announced the passing of her mother last week, but did not give any details on the cause of death. Sadly, Christine’s death comes just eight months after Demi’s father died.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi Rose told her fans that her mother had died via Instagram, and later shared a photo of a pair of birds on her story, revealing she hoped that they were her reunited parents.

“Saw these two love birds on set today. I hoped they were Mom & Dad paying a visit,” Mawby captioned the picture of the birds sitting side by side next to a swimming pool.

Loading...

The model also shared a message of hope, revealing that she believes the things she’s dealing with could help teach her a life lesson.

“I trust that everything I am going through now is teaching me and preparing me for my future. Everything is happening as it needs to,” the message read.

Mawby also used social media to thank all of her followers who have been sending her love and support during the difficult time in her life.

“I really really appreciate it and you all are like my extended family. Gotta keep rolling,” the model told her followers just days after Christine’s death, revealing that she was back to work amid her grieving.

Fans can see more of Demi Rose Mawby by following the model on Instagram.