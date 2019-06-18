Sobbing Bella Thorne Claps Back At Whoopi Goldberg’s Nude Hacker Photo Slamming, ‘I Hope You’re Happy’

Bella Thorne’s nude photo scandal has taken a tearful turn. The 21-year-old actress’ decision to share naked pictures of herself following an alleged hacker’s threat was slammed by Hollywood legend Whoopi Goldberg yesterday – the 63-year-old appeared to be blaming Bella.

“I don’t care how old you are…you don’t take nude photos of yourself,” Whoopi said on The View.

As The Daily Mail reports on June 18, the Midnight Sun actress has taken to Instagram to respond to Whoopi. Footage showed the 21-year-old in tears as she spoke. Her words sent Goldberg daggers.

“Shame on you Whoopi. Shame on you for putting that public opinion out there like that for every young girl to think that they’re disgusting for even taking a photo like that. Shame on you.”

Bella also appeared to be attempting to guilt-trip Goldberg.

“Knowing everyone seen my s**t. And I just want to say that me watching this interview made me feel bad about myself. And I hope you’re happy. I hope you’re so f***ing happy.”

Thorne also admitted to feeling “disgusting.” Likewise, considering not appearing on The View as she didn’t want to be berated by “a bunch of older women for my body and my sexuality.” The distressing footage of Bella did not show her appearing to cope with the situation.

As Billboard reported two days ago, Bella released topless pictures of herself following threats from an “alleged hacker.” The actress appeared to be channeling a power route as she beat the hacker to it – the actress’ Twitter account had been hacked with alleged threats that nude photographs of Bella would be released. Thorne had spoken out saying that she felt “watched” and “gross.”

Loading...

Today’s tearful video also saw the actress think of others. Particularly, individuals who have been subject to similar threats and turned to taking their own life.

“I can only imagine all the kids who have their s**t released and then they commit suicide ya know… you’re so crazy for thinking such terrible things on such an awful situation,” Bella added.

Bella is known for going risqué on social media. Her cleavage-flaunting bikini snaps are frequent. Likewise manifesting on Bella’s Instagram is the actress’ penchant for sending out suggestive videos. That said, choosing to express one’s sexuality on social media does not in any way justify the behavior Thorne has alleged she was subject to. Clearly, given Thorne’s recent words to Goldberg, the actress isn’t up for being slammed over her choices. Fans wishing to stay up-to-date on Bella should follow her Instagram.