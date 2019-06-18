Dove Cameron Heats Up Instagram In Sexy Bustier, Fishnets & Booty Shorts

Dove Cameron has sent Instagram her latest update. The Descendants actress has mostly been frolicking around the set of stage musicals of late – her June 18 update is less about The Light in the Piazza, though.

Earlier today, the 23-year-old updated her Instagram. She’d been photographed lying down in a bed-like setting. Her head was resting on a fur-like cushion, and netted white materials adorned her. Their white hues matched the top part of Cameron’s outfit – the actress had opted for a racy bustier top and contrasting blacks on her lower half. Despite the impossibly tiny booty shorts and sexy fishnets, Cameron looked classy. The bustier’s sheer-tufted details and embellishments had a couture feel, and Dove sent out her signature elegance.

With her bombshell blonde hair, smokey eye makeup, and direct gaze, Cameron appeared to be channeling the look she has become world-famous for. Given a caption mentioning upcoming beats, this sensation may well be set to enjoy even more fame.

This starlet comes with die-hard fans. They’ve been leaving comments.

“You’ve been hyping me so hard with your songs ahhhh, i’m so excited mom!” one wrote.

“Oh my haven [sic] angel I’m gonna die for u” was another comment.

One fan couldn’t seem to handle Cameron’s beauty – they simply told the actress and singer to “stop.”

This American has been in the U.K. of late – her recent stage appearances have been in the country’s London capital. Given the star’s recent interview with The Evening Standard‘s ES Magazine, it would appear that Cameron has a passion for the metropolis.

“I’ve spent a lot of time here, doing press for Disney Channel. My boyfriend is from Edinburgh, so when he goes to work he comes to London, and we’re inseparable. I love it that [London] feels lived in and you know s***’s gone down here.”

While Dove’s most loyal fans would have had to travel to see the actress sing live on stage, a record will provide some solutions – Cameron’s upcoming music is likely to come in the usual online streaming format.

Today’s post may have gotten Dove’s fans super-excited for the future, but her sexy photo shoot hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“YOU LOOK STUNNNNING!!!!! @dovecameron liiiiiiikeee **passes out**” one fan wrote.

Dove’s bustier and racy fishnets had racked up over 425,000 likes within four hours of going live. The post was liked by YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous. Dove has 25.4 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including Ariana Grande, Chloe Grace Moretz, Paris Hilton, and Olivia Culpo.