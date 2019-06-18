Chanel West Coast Shows Off Killer Figure In Short, Glittered Minidress

Chanel West Coast recently showed off her incredible figure at another star-studded event.

The Ridiculousness star hit up the MTV Movie & TV Awards where she looked absolutely flawless on the red carpet. The model shared a few photos from the event on social media, including a few snapshots from the red carpet and another few photos from before the event. In the first Instagram image posted to her page, Chanel poses on a set of stairs and looks nothing short of stunning.

The 30-year-old purses her lips and looks off into the distance while rocking a sexy little outfit. West Coast sports a face full of stunning makeup, including eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss while wearing her long, dark tresses down and slightly waved. She accessorized the look with a pair of dangly diamond earrings and a big diamond ring. But it’s her killer outfit that steals the show.

In the image, Chanel leaves little to the imagination, rocking a glittery gold dress that hugs her every curve. The top of the ensemble features mesh material around her chest area as she shows off just a hint of cleavage. The hot little outfit hits Chanel well above her knee and her toned legs are also on display in the stunning shot.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the model a ton of attention from her fans with over 32,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to gush over her sexy outfit while countless others let her know that they are huge fans.

“You’re so beautiful. I just wanna treat you right!” one follower commented.

“Omg what I would do just to go on a date with her,” another user chimed in.

“Chanel you’re so beautiful,” one more follower wrote.

Over the past few weeks, the brunette beauty has been showing off her amazing figure to fans in a number of sexy outfits. As The Inquisitr shared last week, the reality star posted two different photos while rocking the same outfit. In the first photo in the set, West Coast poses on a set of stairs while rocking a white ensemble with black polka dots. The 30-year-old gives fans a good view of her killer legs in a short little skirt that leaves little to the imagination. On top, the bombshell wears a white tank top tucked into the skirt and pairs it with a matching polka-dot jacket. Like her other photos, this one earned the beauty rave reviews with over 530-plus comments.

Fans can follow all of Chanel’s adventures on Instagram.