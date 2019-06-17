O.J. Simpson Is Not Khloe Kardashian’s Father, He Says On Twitter

When the Kardashians began their ascent into pop culture royalty, starting with the debut of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2007, a big part of the family’s backstory was that Kim Kardashian and her sisters and brother were the children of Robert Kardashian, the late lawyer and music industry figure who was a longtime friend of O.J. Simpson.

And when Simpson was accused of the murders of his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, Robert Kardashian acted as one of his attorneys, even re-activating his law license in order to do so.

Robert Kardashian died in 2003, and the aftermath of his death was occasionally addressed on the early seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kris Jenner spoke in one episode about her close friendship with Nicole Simpson, and how she and her by then ex-husband found themselves on opposite sides of the Simpson trial. Around the same time, Kim Kardashian was dating football star Reggie Bush, who, like Simpson, played running back at USC.

Eventually, rumors emerged that Khloe Kardashian had a different father than the rest of her siblings, and even that none other than O.J. Simpson was, in fact, her father. Khloe, at one point, came to believe that she was not the biological daughter of Robert Kardashian, and even took a 23andMe test. Per CelebBuzz, that October, 2018, test, conducted on an episode of the reality series, revealed that Robert was, in fact, her father.

O.J. Simpson recently joined Twitter for the first time, and posted a series of videos. In one such video, posted to his Twitter account Sunday night, Simpson addressed — and denied — the rumors that he’s Khloe’s dad.

In the video, Simpson declares that Robert Kardashian “was like a brother to me,” and talked about what a great relationship Kardashian and Kris had during their marriage.

“Never, in any way shape or form, had I ever had any interest romantically or sexually, and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me, so all of these stories are just bogus,” Simpson says. He added that he’s very proud of Khloe, as he believes Robert Kardashian would be, but “the simple facts of the matter is, she’s not mine.”

A former talent manager named Norman Pardo had claimed in a documentary earlier this year, per Page Six, that Simpson had bragged that he and the future Kris Jenner had once had sex in a hot tub. In the video, Simpson both denied the hot tub story, and that Pardo was ever his manager.

It’s worth noting that O.J. Simpson may not be telling the truth, about both this and other things, and that facts and events presented on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, a show of which the Kardashian family has editorial control, may not be entirely on the level either.