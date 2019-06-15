‘DWTS’ Star Cheryl Burke Strips Down For All-Natural Bikini Selfie During Honeymoon With Matthew Lawrence

The 'Dancing With the Stars' veteran shows off her natural beauty in a bikini.

Cheryl Burke seems to be loving the wife life. The 35-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro dancer, who tied the knot with actor Matthew Lawrence on May 23, posted a new photo to Instagram to reveal she is still “honeymoon dreamin’.”

Cheryl and Matthew took an extended honeymoon to an undisclosed location after their wedding last month. While their destination was kept top secret, Cheryl’s new selfie makes it clear that she got some bikini time in.

In the photo, which you can see below, Cheryl Burke is wearing a teeny black bikini that shows off her toned dancer’s bod. The two-time Dancing With the Stars mirrorball champ is wearing no makeup and is instead showing off a smattering of freckles on her nose and cheeks as she casually smiles in the cute snap. Cheryl is laying on a fluffy white towel in the picture and looks relaxed and carefree while enjoying herself on her honeymoon.

Several fans and famous friends posted to the comments section of Cheryl Burke’s bikini selfie with heart and fire emoji. Many others commented on Cheryl’s all-natural look and her “cute” freckles.

“You are so naturally gorgeous!!” one enamored fan wrote of Cheryl Burke.

You can see Cheryl Burke’s honeymoon bikini photo below.

This is not the first time Cheryl Burke has posed in a bikini and showed off her freckles while on a dream vacay with Matthew Lawrence. In 2017, Entertainment Daily posted photos of the lovebirds getting wet in a waterfall and posing in front of picturesque sunsets during a vacation in the Caribbean. At the time, Cheryl and Matthew were vacationing at the Sandals LaSource Grenada resort just six months after rekindling their romance after a 10-year split. Cheryl called her vacation with Matthew her “best adventure ever,” but that was before her honeymoon.

As for how she stays bikini-ready, Cheryl Burke has been vocal about her weight ups and downs. In 2014, the Dancing With the Stars champ told People that she made some lifestyle changes to shed 15 pounds. Cheryl later posed in a pink bikini for the magazine’s Most Talked About Bodies issue.

Cheryl revealed that while she always loses between five and seven pounds during the Dancing with the Stars season, her exercise regimen includes running on the treadmill and a circuit-training program when she’s not dancing. Burke also admitted that once she turned 30, she found she had to “work harder” to keep in shape.

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence tied the knot last month at the Fairmont Grand de Mar in San Diego, according to People.