Ashley Tisdale Shows Skin In A Tiny Bikini In Throwback Photo

The 'High School Musical' actress is rocking a skimpy bikini.

Ashley Tisdale stunned fans with a throwback snap this week showing herself rocking an itsy bitsy bikini. The star, who’s most famous for her role as Sharpay Evans in the Disney Channel Original Movie series High School Musical alongside Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens, took to Instagram on June 13 to share the sizzling bikini snap as she pouted in a multi-colored two-piece.

Ashley could be seen pouting her lips as she rocked a pair of bright turquoise-framed sunglasses while posing with both of her arms up in the air in her skimpy bikini look, which mixed black and white stripes with a colorful geometric print.

Tisdale, who ditched her signature blonde look for a long brunette ‘do, was showing off her tiny and toned middle in the fun swimwear look as she soaked up some sunshine.

The stunning actress and “Symptoms” singer didn’t reveal exactly when the photo was taken, simply telling her 11.2 million followers on the social media site in the caption that it was a throwback snap for #TBT (also known as Throwback Thursday) while she was getting ready for summer.

The comments section was flooded with messages from her fans, as many praised the star for sharing the fun skin-baring throwback.

“Wow simply gorgeous @ashleytisdale [you’re] looking so hot,” one fan commented on the bikini picture. Another then wrote on the social media site, “Girl you glowin like crazy.”

A third commented that Tisdale looked “so stunningly gorgeous” in the old photo.

The latest throwback bikini snap comes just days after the Aliens in the Attic star treated her millions of followers to another old photo of her rocking a two-piece.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Ashley posted several candid photos of herself from a past trip to the beach as she and a girlfriend suffered a bit of a mishap on a kayak.

Rocking a skimpy white bikini while she and her friend rowed in a red kayak together, the hilarious collection of photos from a few years ago showed the duo getting into a little trouble when their boat capsized in the water.

“#TBT in celebration of my birthday coming up let’s throw it back my birthday party where the paps got the play by play of my kayak going under,” Ashley captioned the photo alongside a crying laughing emoji.

But when she’s not looking back and posting throwback photos, the actress is looking forward.

She recently announced that she’d landed a role in the upcoming CBS sitcom Carol’s Second Act where she’ll be taking on the role of Patricia Heaton’s daughter.

“I am BEYOND excited about this!! Being a fan of yours for years and now getting the opportunity to be your daughter in this show is SO exciting!! Thank you for this,” Tisdale tweeted to Heaton after announcing the big news, per Just Jared Jr.