Victoria’s Secret Model Nina Agdal Wears Sexy Red Bikini On The Beach

It’s not hard to understand why Victoria’s Secret model Nina Agdal has garnered over 1 million followers on Instagram — 1.2 million, to be exact. The gorgeous model posts a mix of content, from sultry bikini shots to short videos that showcase her sense of humour. She even posts workout videos to share her passion for fitness with her followers.

Recently, Agdal shared a picture she took on a beach. The picture was taken from behind, showing the model gazing out at the ocean across a perfect stretch of sand. She’s rocking a red bikini with a longline top that has super delicate red straps. The bottoms have a bit of a retro vibe — rather than being low-rise string bikini bottoms, she’s opted for a higher rise cut that showcases her rear.

Agdal is no stranger to posing in swimwear — she’s posed in countless campaigns for various brands, her toned physique the perfect canvas for any designer’s creation. However, rather than captioning the shot with some type of contemplative or poetic phrase, she showed off her sense of humour by making fun of the style of her suit. Fans commented on her humorous caption, with some offering to pick her wedgie for her, and others simply praising her curves.

It’s hard to imagine anyone having an issue with Agdal’s body, but it turns out that even supermodels have to face criticism about their size and shape. As Buzzfeed reports, last year Agdal took to her Instagram account to share a bit about what went on behind the scenes on a shoot she did with Sports Illustrated.

“When my agent received an unapologetic email concluding they would not run my cover/story because it “did not reflect well on my talent” and “did not fit their market,” the publisher claimed my look deviated from my portfolio and that I did not fit into the (sample size) samples, which is completely false. If anyone has any interest in me, they know I am not an average model body — I have an athletic build and healthy curves…now more than ever, I embrace my curves and work diligently in the gym to stay strong and most of all, sane.”

Agdal went on in the caption of her post to condemn the body shaming that had taken place, and suggest that women celebrate their bodies and build each other up. Luckily, many of the brands Agdal works with absolutely love her athletic, curvy physique, and she continues to book plenty of work in the industry.