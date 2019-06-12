Sofia Richie’s Impossibly Sexy ‘Lightning’ Snaps Knock Instagram Sideways

Sofia Richie may spend her days papped with boyfriend Scott Disick’s kids, but this model knows how to up the ante. The 20-year-old’s latest Instagram update is knocking the platform sideways – all Sofia needed to do was pose for the camera.

On June 12, the supermodel updated her account. Three snaps showed Sofia looking impossibly sexy in jet blacks. Her skintight outfit contrasted bold-red lips – makeup may be commonplace on Instagram, but today’s finish took a stand. The blonde beauty had been snapped in her home clad in skintight athleisurewear. A super-tight tank top matched Sofia’s likewise clingy leggings. With her shoulder-length hair looking as on-point as her outfit, this sensation and her tan body were veritably popping against the background furniture.

A simple caption from Sofia took on a weather-centric emoji format.

Some fans seemed lost for words.

“Wow,” one wrote.

“This is unreal,” was another comment.

“ARE YOU TRYING TO KILL US OR WHAT,” saw one user who seemed to need caps to voice their thoughts.

Sofia is known for going bold on Instagram. That said, this California native tends not to be overly raunchy. Sofia will send out bikini snaps or itsy-bitsy outfits, but her edge as a fashion model is visible. Richie also posts pictures of herself with 36-year-old Scott.

Sofia’s relationship with the Talentless founder inevitably brings up another famous face. Scott may have split with his former girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, but the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is a mother to Scott’s three children. Mason, Penelope, and Reign are regular faces on the E! show – fans will be aware of Scott and Kourtney’s efforts to co-parent. The 2017 arrival of Sofia made major waves, although the model appears to have been accepted into the family by Kourtney.

As E! News reports, Kourtney seemed at peace with the concept of joining Scott and Sofia on their Cabo, Mexico vacation back in December 2018. Her words certainly reflected that mentality.

“I know that we don’t have to travel together and I don’t think that we will take every trip together, but it was totally not awkward. I feel like we are doing our best to make everything feel super normal for the kids…So, I think as long as we’re all OK with it, I think it’s really amazing to be able to all travel together.”

Wednesday’s post seemed less about Sofia’s relationship with Kourtney or Scott and more about her sizzling sex appeal. Her update had racked up over 131,000 likes within two hours of being posted. The snap was liked by Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods.