Russian Bombshell Tanya Mityushina Shows Off Her Backside ‘Just Cuz’ In Recent Instagram Snapshot

Tanya Mityushina felt like sharing one of her favorite photos of herself on Instagram and didn’t see a reason not to do so. Earlier this week, the Russian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a sizzling snapshot in which she is posing with her thong-clad booty to the camera, which is bound to send temperatures soaring.

In the photo in question, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is posing in the sun outdoors as she dons an off-white bikini bottom that features a thong backside that puts her “peach” on full display. The bikini sits high on her frame, helping elongate her figure, particularly her slender model legs. Mityushina teamed her thong with a casual white T-shirt that ties at the front, which she is lifting up high to show off her stomach. She completed her look with a pair of chunky white sneakers by Fila.

The model has her head tilted back, as her face points at the sun. The photo appears to have been taken around the golden hour, as the natural light highlights her sun-kissed complexion, making her glow. Mityushina has her eyes closed and lips slightly parted in a meditative, yet seductive, way. She is wearing her blonde hair down in loose waves that cascade back with the movement of her head.

The model is standing in front of what looks like a garage door. As indicated by the geotag she included with her post, she posed for the photo in Los Angeles.

The photo, which Mityushina shared with her 407,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 25,400 likes and over 315 comments within a couple of days of being posted, at the time of this writing. Users of the photo-sharing app took to the comments section to praise her incredible look and share their admiration for the model.

Loading...

“The Lighting is perfect,” one user raved, pairing the comment with a black heart emoji.

“Very into this,” another one chimed in.

Mityushina was featured in the 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, for which she jetted off to Malta to shoot her spread, as Style Caster previously pointed out. In addition to being featured in the popular swimsuit magazine, the model has also previously worked with Victoria’s Secret and tried her hand at acting, having appeared briefly in the film Don Jon, the report further added. She said in the interview that her favorite aspect of her job is traveling and always meeting new people.