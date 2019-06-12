Chris Pratt Hits The Gym After ’12 LBS Of Wedding Cake’ Comment

Chris Pratt’s Saturday wedding likely came with some indulgence. The Guardians of the Galaxy star’s marriage to Katherine Schwarzenegger made major headlines over the weekend.

As The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday, the newlyweds have been spotted out and about. Yesterday morning, Pratt hit up a gym where he was spotted wearing his new wedding ring. Upon being told that he “looked like a different guy” by sportswriter friend Jay Glazer, the actor clapped back with a joke.

“‘Well that’s what 12lbs of wedding cake will do to you,” Pratt said, as quoted by The Daily Mail.

“Hey, God is good! God heals a broken heart,” he added.

The footage of Pratt and his friend was shared to Glazer’s Instagram stories.

The former Parks and Recreations star’s much-anticipated wedding to 29-year-old Schwarzenegger made global headlines over the weekend, as the couple took to Instagram to share their wedding snap. The picture — seen below — showed Katherine in a chic Italian gown with a long white train. The bride carried a bouquet of white roses as she walked alongside her husband. Chris came stylishly clad in a navy suit – the 39-year-old’s muscular frame was visible despite the formal attire. While fans weren’t treated to any footage of the nuptials, Pratt’s cake-centric comment suggested the wedding party was well-catered.

Katherine and Chris tied the knot at the luxury San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. The venue has also hosted weddings for Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Simpson, and Lily Aldridge.

The Daily Mail further reports that Pratt’s morning sweat session was followed by a family outing – Chris and Katherine were spotted relaxing with family members in Pacific Palisades, California. Katherine wore casual jeans and reds, while Chris came clad in blues with black jeans. The couple seemed happy and carefree.

Chris’ fast-paced buildup to his marriage became a major talking point last year. The actor’s divorce from actress Anna Faris was still a headline-maker as Chris embarked on his whirlwind romance with the socialite. Instagram snaps of the couple confirmed their relationship progress – fans went nuts when Chris announced his engagement. The outpouring of congratulations following Chris and Katherine’s wedding has been nothing short of immense, as Chris’ wedding picture currently sits at 4.9 million likes. Several comments were left by celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Karen Gillan, John Krasinski, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Loading...

“All the best to you both my man!” John wrote.

“Amazing! Congratulations” was Priyanka’s comment.

Chris continues to co-parent his son Jack with Faris. Fans wishing to see more of Chris and Katherine should follow the actor’s Instagram.