Wendy Williams Teases Romance With ‘Sexy’ New Mystery Man On Instagram

Wendy Williams has experienced a roller coaster of ups and downs in her life over the past few months, but her most recent Instagram post may suggest the talk show host is doing better than most might expect. On Monday, the 54-year-old took to the popular social media platform to share a cryptic photo of herself holding hands with a mystery man, teasing fans that she might have a new beau, just two months after an ugly fall out with former partner Kevin Hunter.

In the snapshot in question, The Wendy Williams show host is seen sitting in front of a pool in between the legs of what appears to be a male figure in light wash jeans. The photo only shows one of the man’s leg and his right hand, which is resting on his knee while Williams has her own secured in it.

In the caption, William expressed that she watched the sunset with “special people” in Sheman Oaks. As if the snapshot weren’t teasing enough, Williams included a series of hashtags with her post that suggest the man she is reportedly seeing is much younger than herself: “Old enough to be your mother,” “very sexy man,” and “my new life.” Needless to say, fans of the reality TV personality went crazy with curiosity over the mysterious post.

The post, which Williams shared with her 1.3 million Instagram followers, racked up nearly 90,000 likes and more than 5,800 comments within just a couple of hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. For the most part, users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to note how glad they are to see her happy again.

“Happy for you wendy!” one user raved, trailing the message with a red heart emoji.

“Wendy is reclaiming her time! Yasss!!!” another one chimed in, adding a series of smiley faces with hearts.

As Hollywood Life pointed out, Williams filed for divorce from Hunter, who was her manager, in early April. In addition, Hunter was a producer on The Wendy Williams Show, though he was removed from the role after the divorce papers were served, according to the report. The two were married for more than two decades, and have one child together, Kevin Jr., 18.

While it appears William have been taken off the market, she has maintained over the past few weeks that she was openly dating numerous men. Just a few weeks ago, the talk show host told her audience that was a single woman at the time, adding that she had been having a grand ole time at her New York City “bachelorette pad,” according to Hollywood Life.