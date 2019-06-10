Brazilian Swimwear Model Marianne Fonseca Shows Off Insane Model Figure In New Pic

Brazilian model Marianne Fonseca, best known for her racy lingerie and bikini pics on Instagram, recently took to her page and sent a wave of excitement through her legions of followers by posting a lingerie snap — one which instantly titillated her fans.

In the snap, the stunner could be seen donning a barely there, light-pink lace lingerie set that allowed her to flaunt her insane model figure. The model struck a side pose for the picture to put her curves on full display; a move that did her nothing but favors, as fans completely fell in love with the snap.

In terms of her aesthetics, the model opted for a full face of makeup, comprised of some shimmery pink lipstick and a tinge of pink blush to match her risque attire. She let her brunette tresses down while she accessorized with small, silver hoop earrings to keep it simple, yet sexy.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Paris, France, while the model wrote the word “mood” in the caption. As of the writing of this piece, Marianne’s picture has amassed close to 6,000 likes and almost a hundred comments, as fans openly expressed their admiration for the model, calling her “extremely hot,” “absolutely gorgeous,” “too much sexiness in one picture,” and “the most beautiful model on Instagram.”

The model also posted a monochromatic version of the same picture, which looked quite artistic as compared to the colored one.

Prior to posting the picture, Marianne shared an up-close image of herself wearing the same lingerie set which allowed her to provide a generous view of her perky breasts to her fans. The picture in question racked up an additional 10,000 likes and several comments, as fans could be seen drooling over Marianne’s sexiness.

“Body and face goals,” one of her female fans wrote on the picture, while another one said that Marianne is a “true goddess.” Another commentator, who seemed to be a photographer, complimented the model and said that her pictures are getting better and better with each passing day. A fourth fan went a step ahead of everyone and said that he’d like to marry the model.

In an interview with GQ, Marianne talked about her mantra in life and said that she tries to live by a few things that she believes in, including having fun, being adventurous, getting out of her comfort zone, and most importantly, living in the moment. The model also spoke about the things that make her feel sexy and said the following.