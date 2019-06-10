David Ortiz Shooting Update: Red Sox Legend Rushed To Hospital After Reportedly Being Shot During Robbery

David Ortiz has been rushed to the hospital after reportedly being shot in the Dominican Republic.

News broke late Sunday that the Boston Red Sox legend was shot during what was initially described as an attempted robbery in his home country. Ortiz’s father told ESPN that he had been taken to a medical center, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Reports indicated that Ortiz was shot in the back, with the bullet exiting his stomach. Police said in an update hours after the shooting that Ortiz was listed in stable condition. It had initially been reported that Ortiz was shot in the leg.

The Dominican news outlet CDN 37 reported that a suspect was in custody, who was later identified as Eddy Feliz Garcia. Video circulating on social media showed an angry crowd gathered to beat the person identified as the shooting suspect.

News of David Ortiz’s shooting spread quickly across social media, with ESPN publishing an alert on the incident. Many took to the internet to offer well wishes and support for the baseball legend, who grew up in Santo Domingo.

After a slow start to his career with the Minnesota Twins, Ortiz became a legend with the Boston Red Sox for his timely hitting that led the team to its first World Series title in 86 years. During his career, the 43-year-old slugger won three World Series titles, was named to 10 All-Star games, and won the Silver Slugger award seven times.

Ortiz retired following the 2016 season. In his final season, Ortiz led the league with 48 doubles, and 127 runs batted in. His.620 slugging percentage and 1.021 OPS were also best in the league.

When he retired, Ortiz expressed a desire to return to his home in the Dominican Republic. His retirement was seen as a major loss not only to the Red Sox, but also to the Dominican Republic national team.

In the wake of his retirement announcement, Ortiz said he knew it would be difficult for his country’s team to replace him, but was confident that they could fill his role.

“It’s a process, it’s not something that happens overnight,” Ortiz said, via Bleacher Report. “There are a lot of people who are doing a good job and they are getting stronger, but they need to keep gaining experience and doing things well, on and off the field.”

Prayers up for Big Papi ???? David Ortiz was shot and hospitalized in the Dominican Republic. pic.twitter.com/fguJbHTGGa — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 10, 2019

David Ortiz was listed in stable condition as of the early morning hours on Monday.