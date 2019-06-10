Jordyn Woods Reportedly Comforted By Jaden Smith At Party With Ex-Friend Kylie Jenner

Jordyn Woods couldn’t have made it through her Friday evening without Jaden Smith by her side. The 21-year-old model attended close friend Anastasia Karanikolaou’s 22nd birthday party earlier this weekend. Also in attendance at the bash were Kylie Jenner, 21, Woods’ ex-best friend; and Tristan Thompson, 28, who allegedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Woods back in February.

A source recently told Hollywood Life that Woods did fear the party would be awkward with Jenner and Thompson present, but she found comfort in Smith, 20, who has been her close friend for several years.

“[Kylie and Jordyn] both were there to celebrate their mutual friend’s birthday and knew the other would be present,” the source said of the party at Bootsy Bellows in Los Angeles. “It’s a huge reason why Jordyn went, was because Jaden was there with her.”

The source continued on to say that Woods would not have gone to the party without Smith, and she “felt comfortable” knowing that the rapper would stay by her side all evening.

“She knew this day would come. They all run in the same social circles,” the source said of Woods and Jenner. “They are both mature adults who are OK with this.”

Smith has reportedly been very supportive of Woods since news of the cheating scandal broke earlier this year. As fans can recall, Thompson and Woods allegedly spent a night looking cozy together at a party while the NBA star was dating Jenner’s sister. Jenner and Woods stopped speaking, while Kardashian and Thompson split for good.

After Woods received extreme criticism on social media for the scandal, Smith’s mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, invited the young star to her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, to share her side of the story, E! News reported.

Smith has also been close friends with Jenner since they were young teens. According to Hollywood Life’s source, it has been “a little hard and uncomfortable” for him to be neutral in the situation, but he is “happy to be friends with everyone.”

Meanwhile, Jenner was reportedly less concerned about running into Woods at the party as she was about Thompson.

“At the end of the day, everyone knows his intent to hurt Kardashian is what caused all of this and he took advantage of Jordyn,” the source said.

In fact, Woods and Jenner may be patching things up and working on their friendship. Although it is unclear exactly where their friendship stands, Cosmopolitan recently reported that the women are texting again.