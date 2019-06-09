Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk Is Fully Topless, Instagram Can’t Deal

Traffic is likely high on Elsa Hosk’s Instagram today. The Victoria’s Secret Angel has posted an update that includes a fully topless shot.

On June 7, Elsa updated her Instagram. Sending out this Swede’s quintessential elegance, Elsa’s four snaps came from her CR Fashion Book photo shoot. While the 30-year-old’s signature class manifested in all four of the photographs, the first did see the beauty go topless.

The first photo showed Elsa clad in nothing but a tiny black mini skirt. A brown leather belt bag had cleverly been used to protect the model’s modesty – it was strapped around Elsa’s bust. While the accessory was covering parts of Elsa’s chest, a healthy amount of cleavage was on show. Likewise eye-catching was a Louis Vuitton handbag placed between Elsa’s legs. With her blonde hair shot in motion and her eyes appearing closed, the sensation was looking as unusual as she was artsy.

Taking on completely different settings, the remaining shots showed Elsa donning whites, cow prints, and monochromes. All sent out this beauty’s trademark light hair, fine bone structure, and sensationally toned physique.

Composed as Elsa appeared in her snaps, her fans are proving a different story. In fact, their comments would suggest that Instagram is somewhat losing it.

“Oh my goodness,” one fan wrote.

“Out of this world!!!!!! Insanely beautiful!!” was another comment.

The update also seemed enough for one fan to subscribe to this model’s feed on an alert basis.

“Just turned on my post notifications for you. Hummmm!” they wrote.

Going fully topless on Instagram has its connotations. On a platform overflowing with competing models, topless looks can err on the vulgar side. Many models choose raunchy body language or accessories to complement their look. It’s a different story with Elsa. While this model’s career may be based on strutting a lingerie runway, her Instagram update today came with the finesse that’s fast becoming her trademark. Likewise a signature finish for Hosk is cat-wing eyeliner. Unsurprising, given that her eyes are nothing short of angelic.

As a Victoria’s Secret Angel and modeling icon, Elsa’s fame is now worldwide. While Elsa has yet to reach an Instagram following on Kendall Jenner or Gigi Hadid’s level, she does come armed with 5.3 million followers. They include a fair few celebrity faces. Hosk is followed by Bella Thorne, Chrissy Teigen, Vanessa Hudgens, and Stella Maxwell.

Today’s update had racked up over 98,000 likes within four hours of going live. Fans wishing to see more of Elsa should follow her Instagram.