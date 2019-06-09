Instagram Sensation Hannah Palmer Flaunts Famous Curves In A Racy White Bikini

American bikini model Hannah Palmer is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves on Instagram. In fact, the model loves to show off her body so much so that she posts several pictures every week to keep her fans and followers thoroughly interested and engaged in her social media and modeling activities.

Following her picture-posting ritual, the blonde bombshell took to her page on Saturday evening and shared a sultry new picture wherein she was featured wearing a revealing white bikini which left little to the imagination of the viewers. The skimpy yet stylish bikini top allowed Hannah to expose an ample amount of cleavage, while her barely-there bikini bottoms put her well-toned legs and taut stomach on full display.

To pose for the pic, Hannah stood next to a door frame and and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose. In terms of her aesthetics, the model let her blonde tresses down and opted for a full face of makeup comprising some soft shades to keep it simple yet sexy.

Within a few hours of going live, and as of the writing of this article, the snap accrued more than 38,000 likes and 500-plus comments wherein fans drooled over the model’s incredible figure as well as her sensual sense of style.

Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Los Angeles, California, and she informed her fans in the caption that the temperatures have finally risen in her home town.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fans wrote that Hannah is the “epitome of perfection,” while another one said that he has never seen a woman sexier than Hannah before. Other fans, per usual, expressed their admiration and appreciation for the model by calling her “the most beautiful model on Instagram,” “simply stunning,” and “breathtakingly gorgeous.” Some of her fans also opted for a more millennial style and complimented the model by posting countless hearts and kiss emojis.

Prior to posting the said picture, Hannah teased her fans by sharing another bikini snap which sent temperatures immediately soaring as the model turned her back towards the camera to put her pert derriere on full display. The hot picture amassed almost 50,000 likes and close to 750 comments which shows that the model is, indeed, immensely popular on the photo-sharing website for her skin-baring photographs.

Even though Hannah is predominantly popular for her bikini pics on Instagram, she became widely recognized after participating in Maxim magazine’s cover girl contest. Hannah could not be selected as the cover girl, but since she made it to the pages of the famous magazine, it did her nothing but favors as many people started immediately following her on Instagram.

Since then, there has been no looking back for Hannah and she seems to be getting more and more popular with each passing day.