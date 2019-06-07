Scarlett Leithold Celebrates Her 22nd Birthday With Sultry Lingerie Snap

Scarlett Leithold celebrated her 22nd birthday by posting a sultry photo of herself spread on a bed wearing nothing but lingerie and panty-hose. The Instagram star boasts 2.4 million followers.

According to Lefair Magazine, Scarlett was first scouted in an airport at age 14 and won the coveted position as the face of clothing brand Brandy Melville four years later. Since then, she has modeled for SURFING’s 2016 Swimsuit Issue and collaborated with Are You Am I. Scarlett was thrust into the super-limelight after being seen in an Instagram shot with singer Justin Bieber.

When asked about the secret to her Instagram fame, the model replied that she tries to be as authentic as possible.

“I don’t know what the secret to a successful Instagram is, but I think people follow you when they’re interested in your life!” she answered.

“I try to post a variety of photos and not be too repetitive, as well as keeping it organic, natural, and being myself. I don’t really have a planned out feed. I pretty much just post what I like, and try not to post too much of the same thing.”

In Scarlett’s birthday update, she confessed that she didn’t have any pictures from her actual birthday, but instead was celebrating by posting a shot of something really “fun that’s soon to come.”

In the photo, Scarlett lies stomach down on a white bed with a yellow faux fur blanket resting on the ground below. She is clad only in a tiger-printed lingerie set with sheer white stockings. To complete the look, Scarlett wears a dark vampish lip and has styled her hair in a bed-messy style.

The picture won over 54,000 likes and 214 comments.

Scarlett’s caption may be referring to another picture that the social media star posted, which was a cartoon picture of herself wearing a tiger outfit.

The model often posts pictures that display her sense of fun, like one where she is shaking cocktails while wearing a bustier, panties, and sunglasses in a 70s vibe.

Loading...

The shaker ironically also features an animal print. The three picture update earned over 128,000 likes and 441 comments.

To keep her body in killer shape, the Los Angeles native told Lefair Magazine that she enjoys taking exercises classes, yoga, and barre.

“I love taking exercise classes because it pushes me harder than disciplining myself at the gym. I love hot yoga and barre classes.”

However, she also confessed that she does treat herself from time to time with her guilty pleasure — Thai food.