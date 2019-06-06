Emily Ratajkowski Goes Braless Following ‘Transvestite’ Bikini Comments

Emily Ratajkowski isn’t going to let Instagram comments get to her. The 27-year-old supermodel has stepped out in broad daylight in New York City, and she’s made a statement with her wardrobe.

As The Daily Mail reports on June 6, EmRata has been spotted on the streets of Manhattan. Photos showed the brunette casually outfitted in a sleeveless summer dress in ribbed whites. With a chained purse strapped across her torso, Emily’s braless look was evident. Today’s outfit didn’t appear to be offering a cleavage display, but it wasn’t holding back on flaunting this model’s curves.

Emily’s outing comes one day after she posted a series of super-sultry shots to Instagram. The swimwear looks were mostly bikinis. They were ultra-revealing, cleavage-flaunting, and they seem to have launched some bizarre comments.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, Instagram users had been questioning EmRata’s gender.

“Looks like a boy,” one user wrote.

Comments in French also saw the model compared to a transvestite multiple times.

“Je suis le seul à penser que’ll a une tête de travestis?” one fan wrote.

The direct translation is the user querying whether they are alone in thinking the model has a “head like a transvestite.” Similar comments also referred to Ratajkowski as a “transvestite” in French slang.

Emily’s street style today could not have been more feminine. This effortlessly-chic fashionista looked summery, casual, carefree, and girly. Her signature brown locks fell loose around her shoulders. Opting out of loud accessories or bizarre trends, Emily seemed to have gone for simplicity. Her light materials accentuated her Amazonian frame, and her sneakers added an athletic edge. Hints of golds from her earrings and belt matched earthy tones from her shades.

Emily’s June 5 Instagram snaps came with an agenda. The model’s Inamorata swimwear and lingerie line had a new drop. Taking to Instagram to model the merchandise was Ratajkowski’s chance to show her 23 million followers that she’s passionate, dedicated, and the perfect spokesperson for her brand.

Loading...

The date of Emily’s posts also coincided with her appearing on Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram. The post (seen below) showed the two CEOs getting together in an unexpected update.

Emily now comes as an industry heavyweight. Her Instagram is followed by mega-stars, including Ariana Grande, Kendall Jenner, Bella Thorne, and Priyanka Chopra. While celebrities launching their own clothing lines has become commonplace, few have the photo shoots surrounding their brand landing them a Vogue feature.

Given Emily’s latest street appearance, it would seem that this beauty has more than earmarked her femininity. Instagram’s hurtful individuals may wish to see the model’s latest — and very feminine — display.