Russian Bombshell Olya Abramovich Busts Out Of A Black Crop Top And Exposes Major Cleavage In New Pic

Russian model Olya Abramovich is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves on Instagram. In fact, a quick glance at her Instagram page shows various lingerie and bikini snapshots which are sure to leave viewers absolutely awestruck.

Following her picture-posting ritual, the blonde bombshell recently took to her page and wowed her 1.5 million fans with a new sultry snap — one which sent temperatures soaring.

Even though it wasn’t her typical bikini snapshot, the model exposed an ample amount of cleavage through her tight black crop top which she paired with a denim skirt to pull off a very chic and trendy look.

The stunner let tresses down to cascade over her breasts and accessorized with a delicate pendant, a selection of rings, a broad silver bracelet and a stylish red purse to complete her look.

The 29-year-old model wore minimal makeup, comprising a nude lipstick, some soft brown eyeshadow and a bit of mascara. To pose for the picture, the model stood in a hallway of sorts and looked straight into the camera.

Within half a day of having been posted, and as of the writing of this piece, Olya’s picture amassed almost 45,000 likes and 600-plus comments. A glimpse at the comments section showed that almost everyone admired the model’s look.

While most of the comments were written in Russian, there were some in English too. That’s not all, but some people even expressed their admiration for the hottie by posting comments in Turkish, Arabic, Spanish and French, which shows that Olya has fans and followers across the globe.

Prior to posting the video, Olya stunned her fans by posting a risque video wherein she could be seen wearing a stunning red bikini while lying on a beach. As she lied on her belly, she put her pert derriere on full display to titillate her fans. She let her hair down and could be seen playing with the wet sand as she posed for the camera.

Per the geotag, the video was filmed at Dreamland Beach in Bali. As of this writing, the video racked up more than 277,000 views and almost 300 likes which shows that the model is, indeed, quite popular on Instagram.

“Why are you so beautiful?” one of her fans wrote on the picture. “You have set the beach on fire,” wrote another fan, referring to Olya’s hotness. Others, per usual, posted comments in Russian or appreciated the model by posting hearts and kiss emojis.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, the model grew up in Perm, Russia, where she still lives. However, she travels the world for her modeling activities throughout the year.