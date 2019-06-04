‘Sports Illustrated’ Finalist Jessica Aidi Sizzles In Racy See-Through Dress

After being featured for the first time ever in the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, Jessica Aidi is hoping to return as part of the magazine’s 2020 rookie class, which is why the French beauty is asking her Instagram fans to head over to the Sports Illustrated website to cast their votes for her. Late Monday, the Parisian model took to the popular social media platform to make her case by sharing a sizzling snapshot of herself from her photo shoot in the Bahamas earlier this year.

In this particular photo, Aidi is standing on the shore of a crystal-clear ocean as she rocks a silvery dress that consists of a series of stringy chains that do their best to cover up the model’s while leaving quite a lot of skin exposed. The dress features two thin straps at the top that tie behind the model’s neck and is considerably denser at the chest area, with its strings becoming more sparsely distributed down its length, providing less coverage from the model’s stomach area and below. According to the photo shared on Aidi’s page on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s website, the dress is by Grace Bijoux.

Aidi paired the dress with a blue-gray bikini bottom that sits low on her frame, helping accentuate the model’s strong hips and overall slender physique, particularly her legs and tiny waist.

The model — who also has Moroccan and Algerian roots, per the flags included in her Instagram bio — is posing with one leg propped to the side as she leans into it using her hand. Her chocolate hair is down in natural curls that cascade onto her shoulders in all its splendor. Aidi is looking straight into the camera with fierce eyes and her lips slightly parted in a seductive way for the shot captured by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island.

The post, which Aidi shared with her almost 80,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 4,300 likes and about 130 comments in under a day of having been posted, at the time of this writing. The Parisian beauty’s fans on the popular social media platform took to the comments section to wish her the best of luck and to vow their support, telling her that she could count on their votes.

“I just voted for you!!! Good Luck!!! Hoping you win!!!” one on her English-speaking fans wrote.

“Voted for you gorgeous I hope you win [so] we can see you grace the pages of Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition next year again,” another one chimed in.