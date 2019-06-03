Olivia Culpo Shares Hilarious ‘Rude’ Interruption While Posing In Sexy Dress

Olivia Culpo shared the moment when she was “rudely” interrupted during a photo shoot while modeling a sexy, semi-sheer dress.

The interruption was caused by a bee, and the photographer captured the exact moment the insect flew in front of the model’s face as well as her priceless expression. Culpo shares a series of photos and told her 4 million followers to “Swipe to see me so RUUUUDELY interrupted!!!”

In the first photo, everything looks fine as the model posed in the mini dress. The former Miss Universe looked stunning with her makeup applied perfectly and her hair pulled back. She held a peach rose in one hand as she stood in front of what appeared to be some kind of rock formation alongside a rose bush. All seemed to be going as planned, until the second photo.

In the second snapshot, a bee can be seen in front of Culpo’s face. In fact, it looks dangerously close to her lips. It appears at the moment that the second photo is taken, the model isn’t aware of the bee. However, in the third photo, it’s obvious that the model knows the bee interrupted her photo shoot and the expression on her face is as hilarious as it is priceless.

Apparently, the bee buzzed away without incident.

Culpo’s fans were split on what they wanted to discuss in the comments — the lovely dress or the annoying bee.

The model has been keeping her Instagram page filled with interesting photos lately. Most of the photos are of a more serious nature as they show the Rhode Island beauty modeling lovely clothes, so it was good to see a humorous, behind-the-scenes photo of when things don’t always go as planned.

Last month, Culpo, 26, spent some time modeling for the 2019 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition where she had an interesting encounter with another creature from nature — a python. However, unlike the bee, the snake was a planned part of her shoot. That didn’t make the situation much better for Culpo, who admitted in an interview with Fox News that she was a little “nervous” about posing with the snake — which at one point was coiled around her waist as she posed topless.

Culpo shared photos from the shoot and told her followers that she was thankful for the opportunity to be a part of the swimsuit edition, adding that she worked hard to get there. She also said that she hoped she could inspire others to follow their dreams.