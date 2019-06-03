Khloe Kardashian Says She Still Loves Tristan Thompson During ‘KUWTK’

Khloe Kardashian opened up about her relationship with Tristan Thompson during Sunday night’s all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

According to E! News, Khloe Kardashian was seen heading to Cleveland to spend time with Tristan Thompson, whom she shares daughter True with. The visit came just months after he was busted cheating on Khloe while she was nine months pregnant.

Khloe invited her friend, Malika Haqq, to come with her to Ohio, where she wanted to spend some time with her best friend while Tristan was busy with basketball games and practices.

During the episode, Malika asked Khloe if she was still happy and in love with Tristan following the scandal, and she claimed that she did still love her boyfriend at the time.

“I am in love. I know I love him, but, still I’m not gonna act like nothing’s wrong. He knows that I’m still trying. I don’t have to come here. That’s a huge responsibility and a weight on my shoulders to come back and forth. And if I didn’t feel anything I wouldn’t be here,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kardashian revealed that she was thankful to have a friend like Haqq, who was always concerned with her mental and emotional state.

“Malika is always really wonderful with how she checks in on me and she also knows how I am and I how I deal with things. I don’t know, I’ve just always been someone that’s like don’t sit in your sorrow. It is what it is,” Khloe stated.

Sadly, things did not work out for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. The couple called it quits back in February after the basketball player was allegedly busted cheating on the mother of his child yet again. This time with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe was furious when she found out about an incident where Tristan reportedly kissed Jordyn during a house party. She later took to Twitter to lash out at Woods, claiming that the young model had ruined her family.

However, the next day it seemed that cooler heads prevailed, and Kardashian returned to social media to reveal that while she was very upset by Jordyn’s part in her split with Tristan, ultimately Thompson was to blame for the dissolution of her family unit.

Khloe revealed that she would have to move on with her life and focus on the important things, such as her daughter, her family, and her career.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s life by watching Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday nights on the E! network.