Shanina Shaik Goes Braless Under Cropped Leather Jacket On Instagram

Shanina Shaik is keeping her fans wanting more with some amazing Instagram updates lately. She added a rocker chick vibe to her feed with one of her newer posts, which showed her wearing an all-leather outfit. This consisted of a cropped leather jacket and low-riding leather pants. The model didn’t wear a shirt or bra underneath, and it was possible to see that she wore three different necklaces. Shanina was photographed standing in a commercial or warehouse-like space and wore her hair down in a heavy right part with tons of pronounced curls. She gave a sultry look for the shot and wore pink lipstick. Shanina popped her right hip and tugged at the pants with her left hand.

Since then, Shaik also shared a selfie. Her newest post was a simple shot, as she wore natural-looking makeup and pulled her hair back in a slick ponytail. Her lips looked full as she wore pink lipstick, and her eyelashes stood out thanks to dark mascara. It was hard to tell whether she wore foundation or eyeshadow. However, the freckles on her nose were visible, which hinted at a lack of heavy foundation. Either way, her fans loved the post, with over 11,000 people stopping by to like it.

In addition to the personal photos, Shaik threw in a professional shot that was taken for L’Beaute Magazine. The Instagram post was a closeup shot of her face, which was partially obscured by a sheer veil with black polka dots. But even with the veil, Shanina’s beauty shone through, as her eyes were piercing. Her lips looked amazing thanks to a bright lipstick shade that was somewhere between red and orange.

And while Shanina appears to be enjoying success in the modeling industry, her path was riddled with obstacles that she had to face. She described one of them, which was her height, with TooFab during an interview.

“I’m considered short in the fashion industry. That was another obstacle for me being mixed and then I was like I was 5′ 8 1/2″, 5′ 9″ and I’m always trying to compete against 5′ 11″ girls… I was so jealous of the girls that were super tall because after the casting’s done they can wear their sneakers and still look tall. But for me, it was brutal. I wouldn’t get booked, even though the client might like my look, I wouldn’t get booked because I wasn’t tall enough.”

“If we have one fashion designer trying to make a change, it’s not going to make an impact,” she added, describing how the fashion world is grappling with diversity.