Rosanna Arkle Almost Spills Out Of Purple Crop Top In New Photo On Instagram

Instagram influencer Rosanna Arkle gave her fans a treat on Sunday when she posted a photo of herself rocking a low cut purple crop top that left little to the imagination. She paired the top with a matching pair of paints, chunky gold earrings, and dainty bracelets. Based on her outfit and hairstyle, it looks like Rosanna may have been going for a look that was inspired by Jasmine from Disney’s Aladdin, as she mentions in the caption that she’d just come back from seeing the live-action movie.

But some fans in the comments section seemed more focused on the fact that you can see a glimpse of her nipple peeking out of the top.

One fan congratulated her for being confident enough to not care about the “nip slip.”

“Damn girl you just get better and better!” he wrote. “Also glad to see you’re not shy going out, posting, allowing the nips show. It’s called comfortable with yourself.”

Most of the comments focused on complimenting her beauty or talking about Disney movies, so it seems that most of her fans either didn’t notice the “wardrobe malfunction” or didn’t care that much about it.

Although she’s known as one of the most successful social media influencers based in Australia, Rosanna was actually born in New Zealand. In a 2017 interview with Gold Coast Bulletin, she revealed that this Instagram fame wasn’t really something she’d expected to achieve when she moved to Australia.

“I moved over to the Gold Coast from New Zealand eight years ago and in 2011 my housemates and I were approached to be on a reality TV series called The GC about Kiwis living and chasing their dreams in Australia,” she said.

“I was working as a bookkeeper and part-time model for bikini companies and men’s magazines like ZOO Weekly at the time. I had a lot of fun (on the show) and it taught me how to deal with hate online.”

Now Rosanna is famous enough that she can charge thousands of dollars for a sponsored post. She has also been photographed for Sports Illustrated and Playboy Magazine.

She also sells fitness programs via her website that capitalizes on one of her more well-known assets, her booty.

Rosanna claims that the exercises that she includes in these programs helped her to build her butt. So if you’re in the market for a new derriere and willing to do the work, you can check it out.