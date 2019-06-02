Instagram Stunner Rachel Bush, Wife Of NFL Player Jordan Poyer, Puts Her Curves On Display In String Bikini

Rachel Bush may need to take a break from wearing skimpy bikinis sometime very soon, so the Instagram model and wife of NFL player Jordan Poyer is making the most of it while she can.

The 21-year-old model shared a racy set of Instagram snaps of herself modeling a barely there string bikini in a hotel room this weekend. The pictures were an instant hit, garnering tens of thousands of likes and plenty of comments complimenting Bush on her incredible body.

“holy smokes” one person wrote.

“OMG” another added.

The Instagram model — who has a penchant for hanging out on the beach and poolside in South Florida wearing very skimpy bikinis and sharing pictures of the outings on the social media site — may soon be taking a short break from the revealing attire. Bush shared this weekend that she will soon be headed back to Buffalo, where Jordan plays for the Bills. The team has been holding organized team activities, the first work together for the team since breaking on the 2018-19 season, and Rachel is going to be joining him shortly.

That means she will be trading in the 80-degree temperature of South Florida for the unseasonable cool of Buffalo, where a cold snap has kept temperatures in the 50s and 60s in recent weeks. It is set to be warmer in the coming week, but only in the mid-60s and low-70s — far from comfortable bikini weather.

The weather hasn’t seemed to bother Rachel Bush, who embraced the cold and snow last year and even shared a racy snap of herself wearing a red, white, and blue Bills bikini out in the frigid elements of Western New York.

Rachel has also opened up about the challenges of being an NFL wife, especially one with a young daughter.

“Honestly it’s a lot of work,” she said in a 2018 interview with Sports Gossip. “Before having Aliyah it was a piece of cake. Besides the constant worrying about Jordan getting hurt or being alone when he traveled I was fine. Living my best life! Lol. Then when Aliyah came in the picture my whole world flipped upside down!”

Rachel often shares a glimpse into the family’s private life, showing her travels when the Bills go on the road and life back home as she cares for the couple’s young daughter.

It’s not clear how long Rachel Bush will be spending in Buffalo, but if the weather doesn’t warm up soon, she may need to spend more time snapping revealing selfies in her hotel room.