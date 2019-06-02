American Instagram Model Emily Tanner Flaunts Model Figure In Short White Ensemble

American model Emily Tanner is becoming more and more famous on Instagram with the passage of time — thanks to her risqué photographs that she posts every week to titillate her 445,000 followers.

Taking to her account on Saturday evening, the model posted a new picture where she could be seen donning a skimpy white crop top through which she flaunted an ample amount of cleavage to tease her fans.

And not only that, but she also flaunted her amazingly tanned legs through her white wrap skirt. The racy ensemble also allowed the model to display her small waist and taut ensemble, which left her female fans envious.

In terms of her aesthetics, Emily tied her blond hair into a bun by using a printed bandanna and wore minimal makeup as it was an outdoor photo shoot. The model accessorized with gold drop earrings, a black watch, a delicate gold pendant and a pair of sunglasses to finish off her look.

The model posed for the snap while sitting on a sofa, probably in a resort, while she held a beverage in her hands, looked away from the camera and flashed her signature smile to melt many hearts. Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Miami, Florida, but Emily didn’t specify the exact location.

Within six hours of having been posted, and as of the writing of this piece, the picture has accrued more than 7,300 likes and several comments, as fans praised the model for her amazing figure, as well as her sense of style.

Prior to posting the snap, Emily flaunted her long, sexy legs as she wore a very short dress while holding a glass of champagne in her hands. The low-cut neckline of her top also allowed her to provide her fans with a glimpse of her cleavage, while she let her blond tresses down and looked away from the camera to pose for the pic.

The picture was apparently captured in a bar and, per the geotag, she was at Maska Miami. Commenting on the snap, one of her fans said that Emily is the epitome of beauty, while another said that he has never seen a model sexier than Emily.

Other fans, per usual, showered her with plenty of complimentary words and phrases, while some fans posted emojis on the picture to express their admiration for the model.

Although Emily seems to be quite popular on social media, she revealed in an interview with Click On Detroit that she studied public health at Michigan State University and never thought of becoming a model.

However, a photographer accidentally discovered her and captured her in some pics, which turned out to be very good and Emily decided to post them on Instagram.

As the pics became an instant hit, it provided her with the motivation to purse a modeling career. Since then, there has been no looking back for Emily, and she seems to be moving up the career ladder quite fast.