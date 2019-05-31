Sofia Richie Rocks Pink Bikini While Crouching On Store Counter In New Instagram Update

Sofia Richie is heating up Instagram via her Stories this Friday morning. Today, May 31, the model took to the popular photo-sharing social media app to share a few shots of herself working on new gigs, including one in which she sizzles in a bright pink bikini while crouching on a convenience store counter, in a bid that is bound to set pulses racing.

The 20-year-old model — who is the daughter of iconic singer Lionel Richie and the girlfriend of Scott Disick of Keeping Up With the Kardashians— shared a few clips from her campaign, which includes a few shots captured from the convenience store’s security camera, as Hollywood Life pointed out. In the footage, Richie is captured from behind as she stands and then crouches in the two-piece bikini consisting of a string top that ties behind the model’s neck and a matching bottom that ties on her sides, which sits rather low on her figure. Richie completed her bubblegum pink look with matching socks.

The footage shows customers going around Richie’s legs to pay for their items at the counter, but as Hollywood Life noted, this is all part of the show. According to the report, Richie is doing a photo shoot for Frankie’s Bikinis, a brand that she has worked for before.

In addition to this sizzling footage, the model also took to her Stories to promote sportswear by Fabletics.

Sofia Richie, 20, is cute while modeling a pink bra top at home: The petite star posed in several casual outfits and asked her followers which one they liked best. The ex of Justin Bieber looked pretty in a pink bra top and leggings. https://t.co/Zj6g53385T pic.twitter.com/XLBQB9K2vk — RushReads (@RushReads) May 31, 2019

In this portion of her Stories, Richie is facing the camera as she rocks a light pink sports bra and matching yoga pants. As The Daily Mail pointed out, Richie is rocking the Portia sports bra in the shot, with she teamed with a pair of high-waisted Salar leggings. In addition to this ensemble, the model also used her Stories to promote other pieces from the brand’s new collection, including a white crop top and a pair of athletic black shorts.

Every now and then, Richies stuns her 4.4 million Instagram fans with photos of herself in lingerie or swimwear as part of her modeling campaigns. As recently as May 18, the model took to the social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself rocking a skimpy black bra, which she paired with a matching bottom and a mesh skirt completing her look.

The post was very well received by her fans, as the photo racked up nearly 225,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments, with users of the social media platform taking to the comments section to praise her beauty.

