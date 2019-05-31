Sports Illustrated Model Tara Lynn Soaks Up The Sun In Tiny String Bikini

Curvy model Tara Lynn rocked a tiny string bikini while shooting for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 edition earlier in May, and she recently shared a photo from the session. In said photo, Lynn was seen reclining on a huge rock, the ocean in the background, while soaking up the sun.

Many of her followers didn’t notice any of the lovely scenery around her, but instead commented on how stunning the model looked. In the photo, Lynn wore a tiny animal print string bikini which showed off her curves.

Lynn, 36, a champion for curvy girls, has appeared on the cover of Elle France and Vogue Italia — and has also been featured by TIME and by Glamour. She is also Sports Illustrated‘s oldest rookie.

In an interview with Elle magazine in 2013, Lynn said that becoming confident about her size was a “natural progression,” adding that Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson, Christina Hendricks, and Salma Hayek influenced her because — while they did not necessarily sport plus-size clothing — they were curvier than the norm, and proud of it.

Lynn said that once she became an adult, she realized that she did not have to look like everyone else — adding that she feels strong, confident, and beautiful in a size 12 or size 14. There is no denying that the model’s confidence shines through in her photos.

In an interview with The New York Post, she commented about being the oldest model for the 2019 swimsuit edition.

“I’m the eldest, as I like to say,” she said. “I think that sweetens the deal, and I think that is one of the most delicious parts to me.”

Lynn said that when she found out that she was going to be in the swimsuit issue, she decided to design a bikini that looked good on every skin tone. She has launched her own swimwear line, but is not in too much of a hurry to run that business. She is currently busy being a mom to her two sons.

While the brunette beauty had considered taking a break from modeling after having her first son, she realized that she didn’t really want to.

“I had this realization that I had this purpose and that people in the body positive world are actually really an important part of me,” Lynn said in an interview with USA Today. So, she continued working, and when the opportunity to pose for Sports Illustrated came along, she took it — adding that it felt “really good” to be included in the issue.

The model also said that her message to others is to love and respect their bodies, as well as to love and respect the beauty in others.